On the face of it, this Subaru Impreza STI R205 looks a little risky, at least by the standards of the hewn-from-granite German metal that often features here on a Monday morning. It's an Impreza, first off; these were never cars designed for gently accruing miles at a motorway cruise. The keen among you will know that the R205 was a Japanese Domestic Market only car, too - therefore all the paperwork that comes with it is in Japanese. Which might be unhelpful. And it's hardly like you'll be ringing up the old dealer to verify service records...

