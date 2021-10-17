Damon Hill at Thruxton | PH Meets

Max Verstappen dominates qualifying for the US Grand PrixRed Bull’s Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position for the US Grand Prix in Austin yesterday with title rival Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row for Mercedes.The pole was the ninth of the season for Verstappen, who leads seven times world champion Hamilton by six points with six races remaining.The top 10 qualifiers were: 1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 1 minute, 32.910 seconds. 2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:33.119. 3. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 1:33.134. 4. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:33.475. ...
