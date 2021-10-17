CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline | PH Review

Cover picture for the articleIn case you hadn't heard, the new Skoda Enyaq iV is kind of a big deal. Not only is it the manufacturer's first real bite of the all-electric cherry, it is also pitched as a genuinely usable, and vaguely affordable, battery-powered family crossover - precisely the sort of car the world...

AUTOCAR.co.uk

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Fourth iteration of sensible supermini arrives in Britain in high-end specification. 'Surprising Skoda’ was for a long time the Czech manufacturer’s alliterative strapline, but in all honesty ‘sensible Skoda’ would have been more fitting. And that’s not meant as damning with faint praise because, over the decades, Skoda has carved an enviable and profitable niche delivering cars that appeal to the head over the heart, serving up greater space, more thoughtful touches and unrivalled value for money next to the competition.
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Volvo V90 B6 | PH Review

The timeliest aspect of this V90 B6 (P) review is its recently introduced Android infotainment system, but, as we've not driven the V90 for a while, it's worth touching on some of the other mods that have occurred since our last go in Volvo's biggest wagon. It had a facelift last year, you see. That brought trinkets such as wireless charging and a beefed-up Bowers & Wilkins sound system, along with styling updates: new front fog lights, redesigned front bumper, and a tweaked backend featuring all-LED taillights with scrolling indicators. All in all, then, hardly revolutionary. Still, the V90 has generally been received as a handsome beast, so perhaps as far as looks were concerned, the Gothenburg crew decided on discretion being the better part of valor.
CARS
topgear.com

The big test: Audi Q4 e-tron vs Skoda Enyaq iV

But as we enter the electric age, the premium set is going to have to work an awful lot harder to justify its continued existence. Case in point: this twinned offspring of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. The bespoke battery-powered, stretchable architecture that supports VW’s own ID.3 hatch and ID.4 crossover has, as you’d expect, been recycled into two new stepchildren. The Enyaq iV – Skoda’s first fully electric SUV, and the Q4 e-tron: Audi’s smallest, cheapest EV to date.
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Morgan CX-T | PH Review

In a sensible world full of very sensible (but often quite dull) cars, the distinctly - perhaps wantonly - unsensible Morgan CX-T is most welcome. Aimed at evoking Morgan's overland heritage, but using the latest aluminium CX platform, the concept is arguably the perfect amalgamation of old and new. A designer's doodle greenlit by a senior figure at Investindustrial and built in collaboration with RallyRaid, the CX-T is the sort of creation we've all dreamed of (because lightweight off-road sports cars are always cool) brought to life for just eight customers. Consider it a gentrified Ariel Nomad. And who wouldn't want one of those?
CARS
2021 Dacia Duster TCe 150 | PH Review

New cars are complicated. From mild-hybrid technology to torque vectoring differentials to entire catalogues of options, there's very little that's simple about them in 2021. The only guarantee seems to be that a new car will be expensive, because complexity doesn't come cheap. Dacia has always traded on offering the very opposite - simple and affordable - carving out a successful little niche for itself in the process. In just three years following launch in 2013, Dacia had sold 100,000 cars in the UK; this year, that total surpassed 200,000. Given the rivals that exist in the sectors it competes in, that's no mean feat for Dacia.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Nearly new buying guide: Skoda Karoq

This could be your family’s new best friend, from £15k up. We have the info. What’s in a name? We all loved the Yeti, even though it looked insane and had an odd moniker. The Karoq’s name is odd, too, but the car beneath the badge is entirely and in some instances delightfully conventional. Larger than the Yeti both inside and out, the Karoq was created with practicality as its main brief – so it retained the smart touches and versatility that made its predecessor so popular, if not that standout styling.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Pro | PH Review

Electrification is moving plenty of goalposts, none more so than when it comes to the new Volvo C40 Twin Pro. Two statistics highlight the braveness of the new world we find ourselves in, firstly that this is a mall rat junior SUV packing a seriously impressive 402hp. But the second will be more surprising to those who haven't been paying attention to EV prices: that the launch-spec C40 is going to cost a very serious £57,400 for the small minority of customers who buy one outright. That makes it more expensive than an entry level XC90.
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 BMW iX3 | PH Review

When it comes to electric SUVs, we're already at the point where you kind of know what to expect. The power will be plentiful, the interior like something from Tomorrow's World, and the design mildly futuristic. Think Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Mercedes EQC and so on. Against expectation, the...
CARS
Cars
Motor1.com

2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe Teased By Company Boss And Head Of Design

Skoda's lineup of electric cars will grow next year with the addition of the Enyaq Coupe iV. It's the sloped-roof companion to the Enyaq iV that debuted in 2020. Skoda won't unveil the new Coupe iV until sometime next year, though Skoda CEO Thomas Schäfer and Skoda Head of Design Oliver Stefani go for a drive in a camouflaged test vehicle to discuss the crossover's styling.
CARS
News - What Car?

Skoda Enyaq long-term test review

Is it possible to live with an electric car even if you can't charge it at home? We're finding out with the help of the Skoda Enyaq electric SUV... The car Skoda Enyaq iV 60 Loft Nav Run by Darren Moss, deputy editor. Why it’s here To show that it’s...
CARS
Carscoops

Skoda Fabia Combi Reportedly Canceled Due To Strict Emission Regulations

Despite being officially confirmed by Skoda CEO Thomas Schäfer last December, the Czech automaker has reportedly cancelled the new Fabia Combi. This bold decision was allegedly taken in order to help Skoda comply with the strict emission standards in Europe, in combination with a renewed focus on electric vehicle launches.
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S | PH Review

At the risk of (re)starting an almighty hoo-ha, can we all agree on one thing? It's the old trope about the pointlessness of the sports SUV genre. For example, this Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is, in any meaningful sense, as useful as a retriever with no nose. Despite AMG's unquestionable skills, basic laws of physics dictate that the C63 S will corner with more alacrity, and, at the same time, pretty much everything that's bolted on to the GLE in Affalterbach will prove detrimental to its capacity to climb mountains.
CARS
Pistonheads

Subaru Impreza STI R205 | High Mile Club

On the face of it, this Subaru Impreza STI R205 looks a little risky, at least by the standards of the hewn-from-granite German metal that often features here on a Monday morning. It's an Impreza, first off; these were never cars designed for gently accruing miles at a motorway cruise. The keen among you will know that the R205 was a Japanese Domestic Market only car, too - therefore all the paperwork that comes with it is in Japanese. Which might be unhelpful. And it's hardly like you'll be ringing up the old dealer to verify service records...
CARS
Pistonheads

Rover 800 Sterling for sale

When it comes to cars, perhaps nothing is quite so 1990s as the executive saloon from a mass market manufacturer. They were all at it, desperate to grab a slice of the profitable premium pie: Honda, Ford, Vauxhall, Nissan, Peugeot, Citroen, Mazda and Toyota were all keen to muscle in on a patch so comfortably occupied by the Germans. Now they've all thought better of it, with Ford's Vignale models recently being dropped and only the Toyota Camry still on sale. Yes, really, there's a new one.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

Renaultsport Megane R26 | Spotted

We should have seen this coming. Along with certain other automotive niches, the classic French hot hatch has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years. As recently as 2014, good 306 Rallyes were less than £2k; a 172 Clio was similar money, or only slightly more for a Cup; and VTS Saxos, though harder to find, were still dirt cheap. In fact, the Saxo (2015), 306 GTI-6 (2017) and Clio (2019) have all featured as PH Sheds in the past half a dozen years. That certainly isn't happening again anytime soon, if ever.
CARS
Pistonheads

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Edition 507 | Spotted

Enough has been written about the 6.2-litre C63 that nothing more probably needs to be said. But much like old jokes or great songs, sometimes it nice to hear things repeated. Over and over again. The W204 was epic, of course, combining one of the all-time great V8s with three handsome C-Class bodystyles and a chassis that could just about keep a lid on all that power. It earned an awful lot of fans in the UK over its half a dozen years or so on sale here. Not all of them forecourt owners, either.
BUYING CARS
Best Life

The One Car You Should Never Buy Used, According to 2021 Data

Whether we're taking a trip to the grocery store three miles away or cruising 3,000 miles across the country, many of us depend on our cars to get us to our destinations safely. And while having a reliable car is key, it doesn't have to mean your car has to be shiny and new. Most people in the U.S. actually drive used cars, according to Statista, which reports that 39.3 million used cars were sold in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 14 million new cars.
BUYING CARS
Best Life

This Is the Most Popular Car Brand of 2021, According to Consumers

Drivers say this brand made the best vehicles of the year. Buying a new car can be both an exciting and stressful endeavor. From learning about all the different vehicles available on the market to negotiating with fast-talking salespeople, the decision-making process about what car is best for you takes more than a little bit of time, attention, and effort. And to help you navigate that process and make an informed decision that you hopefully won't regret, Best Life consulted a recent J.D. Power study to find the most popular car brand of 2021.
CARS
Best Life

Drivers of This One Car Are the Most Reckless, According to 2021 Data

Every time you get behind the wheel of your car, you're taking on an enormous responsibility. You may just see your vehicle as a means to get from one place to another, but if you're not careful, you could be risking others' lives. More than 38,000 people in the U.S. died in car accidents in 2020, data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals. According to NHTSA's findings, as analyzed by North Bay Legal in Santa Rosa, California, reckless driving is one of the top 10 causes of fatal car crashes (the others being drivers who swerve to avoid hitting an object or person, those who fail to obey traffic signals and signs, drivers who overcorrect or oversteer, careless drivers, distracted drivers, those who fail to yield to the right of way, drivers who veer into another lane, those who drive under the influence, and of course, those who are speeding). "Reckless driving is different from careless driving. Reckless drivers display a blatant disregard for the rules of the road, and as a result, the safety of other drivers," North Bay Legal explains, noting that these drivers account for 3.5 percent of fatal crashes on average. And research shows that there are drivers of certain cars that tend to be more reckless on the road than others.
