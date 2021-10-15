Mexico's Femsa Taps Successor to CEO Padilla

Banesco USA President and CEO Mario Oliva stepped down from his leadership roles, effective Oct. 12, the Coral Gables-based bank told the Business Journal. Oliva served in the positions since February 2020. He succeeded former CEO Jorge Salas, who resigned to join Panama City-based Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX).
ACAPULCO, Mexico Oct 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Mexico's top precious metals miner Fresnillo on Wednesday described the current government's policies as "unfavorable" for the key industrial sector. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government. has been criticized by the mining industry for its policy of no new...
The CEO of Houston-based medical equipment supplier US Med-Equip LLC has retired, and a successor has been named. Gurmit Bhatia stepped down from the CEO role in September and transitioned to the chairman of the company's board of directors, US Med-Equip LLC said. Succeeding him is Greg Salario, who co-founded...
NECOCLI, Colombia, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The man Colombia describes as the world's most dangerous drug trafficker told security forces: "You beat me" when he was captured during an operation this weekend, the government said on Sunday, pledging to extradite him swiftly to the United States. Dairo Antonio Usuga, known...
New Zealand’s Covid policy has once again hit the headlines. Last week, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, admitted that its new plans on loosening restrictions risked turning the country into a “two-tier” society. Under the "traffic light" policy, those who are vaccinated will be able to move around and use...
A group of about 2,000 migrants from Honduras and El Salvador were filmed continuing their march through Mexico towards the US border on Sunday. The mass migration, which began in the southern city of Tapachula, has now reached the town of Huehuetan, about 16 miles from its origin. The crowd...
Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
The offspring of hippos once owned by Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar can be recognized as people or “interested persons” with legal rights in the U.S. following a federal court order.The case involves a lawsuit against the Colombian government over whether to kill or sterilize the hippos whose numbers are growing at a fast pace and pose a threat to biodiversity.An animal rights groups is hailing the order as a milestone victory in the long sought efforts to sway the U.S. justice system to grant animals personhood status. But the order won't carry any weight in Colombia where the hippos...
The CDC and the State Department have warned Americans to avoid travel to Singapore, despite the Asian country dropping quarantine restrictions for vaccinated U.S. travelers. According to Johns Hopkins University, Singapore recorded a high of 70,374 COVID-19 cases over the last 28 days. On Monday, the State Department urged Americans...
More than 2,000 immigrants marched from Tapasula, Mexico, to the U.S. border with Guatemala. According to Irino Mujica, a voluntary organization called Pueblo Cinn Franteras, the caravan is mainly made up of Central Americans, but also some Haitians and Africans. Many of them are women and children. The caravan was able to leave despite security forces from the Mexican Migration Service INM and the National Guard. The siege along the way cannot stop them for now.
BOGOTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Colombia's armed forces have captured Dairo Antonio Usuga, known as Otoniel, in the biggest blow to drug trafficking in the Andean country since the death of Pablo Escobar, President Ivan Duque said on Saturday. Otoniel, 50 , was captured during operation Osiris in a rural...
