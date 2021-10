I am almost 71 years old. I have voted in every election here in the United States since 1972. If Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin do not come to some sort of compromise with their 48 fellow Democrats pertaining to the two infrastructure bills now pending, I will never vote again. I am sure many of my fellow Americans feel the same way.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO