Your stars Oct. 17

First you have to love Star Wars yourself. Okay, okay, you don’t have to, but I assume you do if you’re looking to introduce your children to Star Wars. I have loved Star Wars since I was 15 years old, and my children have grown up in a household where Star Wars is a ubiquitous presence. There has never been a time in either of my sons’ lives where they did not know who Leia or Anakin was, and they have strong opinions about the sequels, which came out when they were old enough to both watch and dissect them (The Force Awakens was my younger son’s first movie ever in a theater). What I’m saying is I have a little experience both in loving Star Wars and in introducing my kids to Star Wars, and I am going to lay out what I think is the ideal way to introduce your children to Star Wars.

