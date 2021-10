The Seattle Sounders clinched a spot in the 2021 MLS Playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. They have now qualified for the playoffs every year since joining MLS in 2009, a 13-year streak that is not only the longest in league history but one of the longest active streaks in North American sports. The NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins have qualified for the playoffs for 15 straight seasons. The San Antonio Spurs (22 seasons) and New England Patriots (11 seasons) had lengthy streaks snapped last year.

