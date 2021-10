Last year, French startup Moonbikes introduced an electric bike specifically designed for riding through the snow. Following the early 2021 pre-orders, it’s now been confirmed that the world’s first EV snowbike will reach buyers by the end of Q4. On Wednesday, the company announced that 250 Moonbikes will be delivered to buyers in December. A second batch of the snow cruisers will be available in early 2022, also in limited quantities; these are now available for pre-order. Created by founder Nicolas Muron, the easy-to-ride snowbike is all-electric and plows through snow silently. The vehicle can even climb 40 percent slopes, support playloads...

