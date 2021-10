Nine months ago there was a more optimistic tone to reuniting in public spaces. In an article published at the time, I intonated a foolish sense of optimism that folks would be congregating in large spaces safely without having to worry about catching anything that could potentially land them on a ventilator. Thankfully we are close to this point, but not as much as I had envisioned. So I’m still trying to keep outings to a minimum until things here in Kentucky plateau just a bit. And thankfully, Cocktail Courier is still up and running.

