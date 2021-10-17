Netflix Projects ‘Squid Game’ Will Generate $891 Million in Value, According to Leaked Data

It appears that Netflix has a new most-watched TV series. According to the streaming service, Squid Game has overtaken Bridgerton to become its most popular launch ever. Netflix tweeted out the news, announcing that Squid Game had “officially reached 111 million fans”, making it the company’s largest series launch to date. While great news, it’s worth taking this with a grain of salt. Netflix is notoriously guarded about its viewership stats, making verification difficult, and the platform’s definition of a “view” is someone watching two minutes of an episode. This claim doesn’t necessarily mean that many people have watched the Netflix TV series front-to-back or even seen an entire episode.

