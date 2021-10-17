CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Projects ‘Squid Game’ Will Generate $891 Million in Value, According to Leaked Data

By Todd Spangler
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Squid Game,” the hyper-buzzy Korean drama that has become Netflix’s biggest-ever TV show, is on track to deliver an astounding payback for the...

www.imdb.com

Related
Variety

Data: How ‘Squid Game’ Stacks Up Against Netflix’s Top Non-English Titles in the U.S.

The hype surrounding Netflix’s Korean-language thriller series “Squid Game” has been unavoidable in recent weeks. Netflix announced earlier this week that “Squid Game” had Netflix’s biggest-ever series debut. The company’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos felt comfortable saying the Korean-language thriller would “for sure” be the streaming service’s “biggest non-English-language show in the world” just 10 days after it debuted on Sept. 17.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Squid Game more popular than Bridgerton according to Netflix

It appears that Netflix has a new most-watched TV series. According to the streaming service, Squid Game has overtaken Bridgerton to become its most popular launch ever. Netflix tweeted out the news, announcing that Squid Game had “officially reached 111 million fans”, making it the company’s largest series launch to date. While great news, it’s worth taking this with a grain of salt. Netflix is notoriously guarded about its viewership stats, making verification difficult, and the platform’s definition of a “view” is someone watching two minutes of an episode. This claim doesn’t necessarily mean that many people have watched the Netflix TV series front-to-back or even seen an entire episode.
TV SERIES
kfrxfm.com

Netflix Squid Game

If you have not had a chance to check out the Netflix Show Squid Game do it. This thriller is taking over social media and it is a must-watch!
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Squid Game’ Reportedly Only Cost Netflix $21.4 Million From Their Massive Piggy Bank

Netflix hit the jackpot with their South Korean drama smash hit Squid Game and according to Bloomberg, the price for the series was well it. Despite becoming the streaming platform's biggest launch ever, Squid Game only cost $21.4 million to acquire, a product of the streaming service investing in a small, previously unknown IP that has now taken the world by storm.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

‘Squid Game’ Surpasses ‘Bridgerton’ for Netflix’s Top All-Time Series Launch With 111 Million Views

As Squid Game continues to take the world by storm, Netflix has just revealed that the series has reached a historic milestone. On Tuesday, the streamer tweeted that the Korean survival drama has reached 111 million viewers, making it the biggest launch for a new show on the platform. Netflix counts an offical view anytime a person watches over 2 minutes of a show.
TV SERIES
The Drum

Squid Game officially becomes Netflix's most-watched show with 111 million views

Squid Game, Netflix’s critically acclaimed South Korean drama, has officially become the streaming platform’s most-watched show after hitting 111 million views less than a month after its premiere. "Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans – making it our biggest series launch ever!” said Netflix in a tweet. Why...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix's Squid Game is its biggest original ever (at least, according to Netflix)

Netflix's Squid Game, the dark Korean series about desperate people battling each other to survive a deadly competition of children's games, is officially the most-viewed original the streaming service has ever released -- series or movie. (At least, according to Netflix it is). In a tweet Tuesday, Netflix said Squid Game has been viewed by 111 million accounts, putting the breakout series easily at the top of its own rankings of Netflix's most popular shows and films.
TV SERIES
industryglobalnews24.com

Squid Game surpasses the 100-million mark in the initial four weeks on Netflix

Squid Game, a South Korean thriller series has become famous globally. The series is created by South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk is now one of Netflix's biggest original series. Highlights. Squid game was released worldwide on September 17 on Netflix. The series has held the position in Netflix’s daily top...
TV SERIES
TechCrunch

Netflix says 142 million households watched Korean series ‘Squid Game’

Squid Game captured the “cultural zeitgeist” and claimed the number 1 spot in the streaming giant’s rankings in 94 countries, including the US, Netflix has revealed. Since there’s a huge demand for all things Squid Game, Netflix has also announced that consumer products based on the show are now on their way to retail.
TV SERIES
Variety

