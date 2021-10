CHARLOTTE, N.C. (seminoles.com) – If you were to ask any of his Seminole teammates for a couple of words to describe redshirt senior Malik Osborne, most would immediately come up with the words “great teammate.” They would talk about his abilities in the post, the big 3-point shots he has made during his career, and the blocked shots he is famous for. They would also talk about what a winner he is, and that he always has a future as a broadcaster if he decides to go that way after his basketball career. Some of his teammates would also probably talk about his abilities as a dancer.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO