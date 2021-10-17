CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: NOISE COMPLAINT- LOUD MUSIC FROM A BAR!

By OCSN01
ocscanner.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEASIDE HEIGHTS: Police are investigating a noise complaint coming from JAX Garage. Anonymous caller states there is loud music playing from the bar (shocking), and the door is open. If JAX only closed their door, dispatch states the caller would be happy. Rate:. PreviousGSP: SERIOUS ROLLOVER CRASH WITH EJECTION-...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Noise Complaint Leads to Arrest of Portland Woman

A Portland woman is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a noise complaint Saturday evening in the Town of Portland. Deputies were called to a residence on Webster Road at about 9:30 PM and spoke with 30-year-old Christina Trippy, who allegedly became disorderly and resisted arrest. Trippy was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, as well as two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
PORTLAND, NY
CBS LA

Woman Involved In South LA Crash Shot And Killed Minutes After Shooting Just Blocks Away

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman involved in a three-car crash was shot and killed Wednesday, just a few blocks from another shooting in South Los Angeles. (credit: CBS) The collision happened at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and San Pedro just after 11 a.m. Three cars were apparently involved in the crash, and several bullet holes were seen in the windshield of a maroon car. “It just happened so quick, a car flew by me and crashed and then a second comes right behind and crashes,” said a male witness who did not want to be identified. He added that after that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loud Music#Seaside#Police#Milepost#Jax#Jax Garage
wmleader.com

Preacher Kevin O. Smith, parishioners arrested for alleged human sacrifices

A Jamaican preacher and 41 of his congregants were arrested last week after two people were killed during an alleged “human sacrifice.”. Kevin O. Smith, a self-proclaimed “prophet,” and the church members were arrested for slitting the throats of 39-year-old office worker Tanecka Gardner and an unidentified man. Friends told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Lawrence Mother Arrested After Brawl Outside High School

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lawrence mother has been ordered to stay away from Lawrence High School after her arrest on assault and disorderly conduct charges. Jacqueline Sabino was taken into custody after her daughter was also arrested following an out of control brawl at a park outside the high school Wednesday afternoon. At her arraignment prosecutors say she grew increasingly agitated as her daughter, described as an instigator, also allegedly resisted arrest. “As police were trying to gain control she resisted,” said prosecutor Sorina Puzzo. “The police report noted she kicked one of the officers leaving a footprint on...
LAWRENCE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police: Suspect Killed 55-Year-Old Man In Stolen Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are searching for a man they say hit and killed a 55-year-old man with a stolen vehicle on Friday morning. Police were called to the the 100 block of Bridlewood Drive in the city’s Battle Creek neighborhood around 5 a.m. There they found a 30-year-old man arguing with a woman inside a vehicle. When officers first engaged with the couple, the man gave them a false name. Officers determined the man’s real name and found he had multiple felony warrants. Officers tried to take the man into custody. The man resisted and struggled with officers. The man...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ocscanner.news

Lavallette: Crash with Investigation

Lavallette: Police are on scene of a crash on Route 35 South at Philadelphia Avenue. This is an ongoing investigation.Traffic is being detoured. Avoid the Area.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT REGARDING HOME BURGLARY, VEHICLE THEFT OVERNIGHT

TOMS RIVER: On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at approximately 6:00 AM, police units were dispatched to Osprey Drive for a reported theft. The homeowner stated that when he arrived home from work he noticed that their garage door was open and their SUV was missing. The residence had also been burglarized sometime during the overnight hours while the family was inside sleeping. The suspects left prior to any encounter with the homeowners.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Pioneer Press

Charges dropped in St. Paul stabbing case after video tells different story, authorities say

Charges against a St. Paul man accused of stabbing a 14-year-old boy were dismissed after officials reviewed video and found issues with the teen’s story. Keith Contrell Williams, 38, was charged with assault after the 14-year-old showed up at Regions Hospital Nov. 20, 2020, with cuts to his head and upper body. The teen accused Williams of attacking him while he and a 12-year-old friend were hanging out at the train platform near the Union Depot in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
enewspf.com

Police Seek Man They Call “Armed and Dangerous”

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Mr. Darnell Ball, 29, who they call “armed and dangerous,” a suspect in an October 20 shooting on Somonauk Street, according to a statement police released Thursday. According to the statement, on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021, at...
PARK FOREST, IL
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Cop Guilty of Killing Neighbor Over Loud Music, Dog Poop

A former cop who later became an executive at NASA was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for killing his neighbor, a Maryland National Guardsman—the culmination of years of bickering over loud music, garbage, and dog poop. Michael Hetle, 54, believed that the homeowners association and the police had not been responsive enough to his complaints about noise and trash he said were coming from 24-year-old Javon Prather’s home, according to prosecutors. So, last March, after arguing with Prather earlier in the day, Hetle, who had been involved in two (apparently justified) fatal shootings as a police officer, shot him dead. That morning, Hetle had emailed the neighborhood association with a warning that things between him and Prather could “result in tragedy,” Fairfax County prosecutor Joe Martin said in court. After nearly eight hours of deliberation, a jury found Hetle guilty. He faces a maximum of life in prison, and will be sentenced Jan. 28.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: MVA GSP 104 NB

We are getting reports of an MVA with Vehicle Fire near mile marker 104 NB on the Garden State Parkway which is also the Asbury Tolls. Please avoid the area if possible and allow emergency personnel to do their job safely. Kirstyn Plummer is an IT specialist in New Jersey....
TINTON FALLS, NJ
ocscanner.news

THIEF WALKS IN HOUSE, TAKES KEYS, AND STEALS CAR IN SILVERTON WHILE MOTHER, AND CHILDREN ARE SLEEPING

TOMS RIVER: One woman in Green Island woke up this morning in shock to find her garage door wide open, and her Dodge Durango Hellcat stolen. The woman who lives on Osprey Drive was asleep with her three children when the theft occurred. The woman who had her car locked said that the thief’s broke into her garage, located her keys and drove off with her Durango. The theft is believed to have happened around 3:30 this morning. The woman was able to locate her car with the Uconnect option and her car was located in Lodi NJ. Anyone with information should reach out to Toms River Police Department regarding information on this case.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy