Charlotte, NC

NC native creates merchandise with Black representation

By CATHERINE MUCCIGROSSO, The Charlotte Observer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four years ago, Chrishonda Benson’s daughter told her that she didn’t like her brown skin “because it wasn’t pretty.”. Her daughter, Mariah, then 4 years old, felt that way because she couldn’t find a Black doll and extra accessories in stores. So Benson, a Charlotte native, decided to...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

