NC native creates merchandise with Black representation

EDITOR'S NOTE: Bland Simpson is the Kenan Distinguished Professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He’s an accomplished musician, having been the award-winning Red Clay Ramblers’ piano player since 1986. He recently marked the 50th anniversary of his early ’70s quartet’s Columbia Records album, “Simpson” with a remastered release available at blandsimpson.bandcamp.com. All proceeds from the album’s sales go to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern N.C. He has collaborated on numerous musicals, including “King Mackerel & The Blues Are Running” and “Kudzu,” and he has written numerous books about North Carolina. His latest work, “North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky,” with photography by his wife and collaborator Ann Cary Simpson, Scott Taylor and Tom Earnhardt, is set for release Tuesday by UNC Press. This excerpt was previously published by the Coastal Review of the N.C. Coastal Federation. The following is adapted from “North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky,” Copyright © 2021 by Bland Simpson. Used by permission of the publisher, www.uncpress.org.

