CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

DC's Titans Gets Renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max

By Alexander Navarro
tvweb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC's Titans season 4 is officially happening, with the announcement confirmed during this year's DC FanDome event. The DC superhero drama series, which follows a group of young superheroes, has been renewed by HBO Max. The announcement was personally made by Nightwing actor Brenton Thwaites himself. This comes ahead of its...

tvweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Doom Patrol' Will Return for Season 4 on HBO Max

HBO Max has announced that its hit series Doom Patrol, which follows an unlikely group of superpowered misfits, has been officially renewed for a fourth season. The renewal announcement came today as part of this year's DC FanDome event, which unveiled news, trailers, and plenty of surprises around many of the DC universe's films, TV shows, games, animated properties, and more.
TV SERIES
cinelinx.com

DC FANDOME Offers A Tease For HARLEY QUINN Season 3 On HBO MAX

This year’s DC FANDOME has brought so much exciting information as well as first look footage and the time for HARLEY QUINN season 3 on HBO MAX falls right in that category. Though the full animation and footage is not complete, we are treated to many inked sketches as well as a few completed cells introduced by Harley Quinn herself voiced by Kaley Cuoco and King Shark voiced by Ron Funches.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damaris Lewis
Person
Alan Ritchson
Person
Anna Diop
Person
Ryan Potter
Person
Brenton Thwaites
Person
Vincent Kartheiser
Person
Teagan Croft
Person
Geoff Johns
Person
Curran Walters
Person
Minka Kelly
Person
Akiva Goldsman
The Hollywood Reporter

How HBO Max Fortified Its DC Comics TV Roster

HBO Max has bolstered its DC Comics TV roster. The WarnerMedia-backed platform used its second annual DC FanDome event to fortify its lineup of DC dramas, announcing early fourth-season renewals for Titans and Doom Patrol and officially become the new home of former Epix series Pennyworth. Both Doom Patrol and Titans originated on niche streamer DC Universe, which is no longer producing originals and is now exclusively a hub for comic book titles. MGM-backed Epix licensed the first two seasons of Pennyworth, a prequel about the early days of Batman’s famous butler. Word first leaked about the Pennyworth move in May,...
TV SERIES
IGN

Pennyworth Is Heading to HBO Max Starting With Season 3 - DC FanDome

Pennyworth, a show centering on a younger Alfred Pennyworth before he becomes Bruce Wayne's loyal butler, is leaving Epix and heading to HBO Max for season 3. At DC Fandome, WB TV announced that in 2022 Pennyworth is coming to HBO Max as a Max Original. The first two seasons will also be coming to the service in early 2022.
TV SERIES
EW.com

HBO Max picks up Pennyworth, renews Titans and Doom Patrol

Pennyworth is joining his DC brethren on HBO Max. The series, which stars Jack Bannon as a young Alfred Pennyworth — a.k.a. Batman's future butler and confidant — will migrate to the streaming service for its third season after two seasons on cable network Epix. The move was announced Saturday during the DC FanDome event, along with the news that HBO Max has renewed DC's Titans and Doom Patrol for fourth seasons.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Dc Universe#Teen Titans#Titans Gets Renewed#Nightwing#Red Hood
Den of Geek

Peacemaker: All the DC Heroes and Villains in that HBO Max Trailer

John Cena’s Peacemaker was the breakout star of this summer’s The Suicide Squad, so the post-credits scene that served as a bridge between the movie and his upcoming show was an absolute delight. And now we’ve got a trailer! As part of DC’s FanDome festivities, we got our first extended look at Peacemaker, Cena’s new show, directed largely by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, and carrying over several characters from the movie. And as usual, we dug through the trailer with a fine toothed comb to see what we could figure out.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

HBO Max's DMZ Releases First Trailer at DC FanDome

Happy DC FanDome Day, DC fans! The four-hour event is in full swing, and it's featured a lot of exciting reveals about the upcoming content from DC, including movies, television, comics, and games. There are many returning DC shows to look forward to as well as some new ones, including Ava DuVernay's DMZ, the upcoming HBO series that's based on the comic of the same name. The show was ordered to series last November, but not much has been revealed from the show's set. However, we did see a fun video of Rosario Dawson channeling her Star Wars character while filming DMZ back in August. In addition to Dawson, the futuristic drama series is also set to star Benjamin Bratt and will follow the second American Civil War. DC FanDome released a behind-the-scenes video promoting the series, and you can check out photos from it below.
TV SERIES
IGN

DMZ: New Images and Details Revealed for HBO Max's DC Comics Adaptation - DC FanDome 2021

The HBO Max adaptation of the DC Comics series DMZ received a ton of new details and images at DC FanDome 2021. DMZ is a four-part limited series that is being led by Selma and When They See Us' Ava DuVernay and Westworld writer Roberto Patino. The Mandalorian's Rosario Dawson is set to star as Alma and DMZ will tell the story of a USA that is in the middle of its second civil war. This war is between the Free States of America and the United States of America and the rule of law is "dictated by the most powerful person at any point at time."
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Will ‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

Need a break from your own dysfunctional family? Then Succession is premiering at just the right time. This month marks the long-awaited premiere of Season 3. Truly there isn’t a better, more unhinged show to usher in this holiday season. Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession is television proof that money...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
heroichollywood.com

‘Peacemaker’: First Trailer For John Cena’s HBO Max Series Drops At DC FanDome

The first trailer for Peacemaker, the new HBO Max series starring John Cena, dropped at DC FanDome 2021. Hot off of the critical acclaim for his turn as Peacemaker in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, John Cena reunites with the writer/director on a brand new HBO Max spin-off series of his own. Recently, we got a few small glimpses at some footage from the series, including a clip in which we are introduced to some of the main cast of characters. Now, we finally get a new trailer courtesy of DC FanDome 2021.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Blue Beetle’s HBO Max movie got a first look at DC FanDome

Blue Beetle is the latest DC superhero to make the jump to big screens, and the first live-action superhero movie about a Latinx character from Latinx filmmakers. And at Saturday’s 2021 DC FanDome event, the first real details about the film were revealed. The preview of the series gave fans...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

DC Fandome: HBO Max’s ‘Doom Patrol’ Renews For Season Four and Releases Mid-Season Three Trailer

During the DC Fandome virtual event, it was unveiled that the HBO Max superhero original series, Doom Patrol, will be renewed and coming back for a fourth installment, according to Deadline. Set within the DC Universe, the superhero dramedy program is in the midst of its third season following its premiere on September 23. Created for television by Jeremy Carver (Supernatural, Being Human), the series is a comic book adaptation of the titular squad of superheroes which was created by Bob Haney, Arnold Drake, and Bruno Premiani.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Concept art for Batgirl and Blue Beetle movies offer first peek at DC’s HBO Max originals

Warner Bros. may have taken its time to get its DC Films strategy out of the starting blocks, but things are well and truly rolling now with a host of projects on the horizon. As showcased at DC FanDome this past weekend, 2022 alone is set to bring us The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and while Warner Bros.’ big screen slate dominated much of the virtual event, we did also get a couple of titbits on the first two HBO Max Originals from DC Films with official concept art for the Batgirl and Blue Beetle movies; take a look here…
MOVIES
tvweb.com

Smallville Co-Creator Recalls Zachary Levi's Disastrous Lex Luthor Audition

The 20th Anniversary of Smallville has been getting the noughties show some attention this weekend, and with the complete series making its Blu-ray debut this week, it has been the perfect time for series creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough to pack in a number of interviews to look back at the show and some of the stories that come with its history. Amongst the tales from the production of Smallville, one story that came up while the pair spoke to the Hollywood Reporter is the time Shazam! star Zachary Levi auditioned for the role of Lex Luthor in the show years before he finally found fame in Chuck and moved on to bigger better things. It seems that the audition left a lasting impression on both the producers and Levi himself, but not in a good way.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy