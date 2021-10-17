CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Art of Lori Sikkema

 7 days ago

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric...

Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by objects in the Dennos Museum Center’s collection. Artists include Kelly Church, Reneé Dillard, Jamie John, Yvonne Walker Keshick, & Jenna Wood. Represents current trends & connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie

Through portraits & allegories, Hammie explores the complexities of identity, emotion, & family. Hours: Tues. - Fri.: 11am-5pm; Sat.: 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays & Mondays, except for Sept. 27. Runs through Nov. 13. A Members Opening Reception with Patrick Earl Hammie will be held on Thurs., Sept. 30 from 5:30-7pm in the Carnegie Rotunda.
Delbert Michel: "Sixty Years of Making Art"

Celebrating six decades of creative expression, artist & retired art professor, Delbert Michel, hosts a retrospective of his collection with an opening reception on Fri., Aug. 20 from 4-7pm. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20 at both Delbert's Studio #5 & the GT Art Campus - Gateway Center. Partial proceeds of art sales will be donated to Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse. 231-499-7313.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge

Regular admission rates apply. A cross-cultural art collaboration focusing on themes related to Migration & Intuition. Artist Ellie Harold was surprised by birds who “flew” onto her canvas after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. As intuitive messengers, they brought not only an entirely new way of painting, but comfort during confusing times. Later, as migration issues came to the fore, she felt birds were a metaphor for the universal human desire to move toward greater freedom & love. Following her intuition, Ellie met Mexican composer David Mendoza, creator of the soundtrack music, & German architect Wilfried Schley who designed the Refuge Space.
ANIMALS
Arts & Antiques by Dr. Lori: Collectibles for the baker

Baking has been a popular pastime for years. Among mom’s china or grandma’s baking dishes, collectors find cooking collectibles to have good design elements and maintain high values. Some of the most popular collectibles for bakers are not the utensils, rolling pins or specialty pans, but rather mainstay objects that are necessary in every baker’s kitchen. These baking collectible objects hold their value, recall bygone days, and stir old memories of kitchen time with mom and grandma.
LIFESTYLE
Lustron Stories: Americans at Home

The subject of the “Great American Dream” is explored through photographer Charles Mintz’s series, “Lustron Stories.” Lustron Corporation manufactured porcelain-baked, enamel-coated, all-steel houses between 1948-1950 in Columbus, Ohio. The kit homes were shipped-to-site & assembled by local contractors. Many of the homes are still in use today. This project set out to discover who lives in these homes now. Runs Sept. 27 - Nov. 13.
VISUAL ART
Frankfort In The Spotlight With Film Fest This Week

This week is the 13th annual Frankfort Film Festival, featuring 17 films on the big screen at the historic Garden Theater. The festival runs October 21-24, with the opening night party the evening before. Among the screenings are the moody French film Night of the Kings, Russia’s 1960s award-winner Dear Comrades, and the documentary about life in The Villages in Florida, Some Kind of Heaven. Individual tickets to films are $12. An opening party ticket is $25. Or become a Directing Sponsor for $200 and get tickets to every single showing and the party.
FRANKFORT, MI
KID'S Craft LAB: Shaving Cream Leaves

Add some color to a paper maple leaf or two. Shaving cream & watercolor paint create the swirly effect. Great sensory experience for the fingers & the eyes. Sign up when you reserve your attendance.
VISUAL ART
Screams In the Dark

$7-$17 Runs Oct. 1-30 on Fridays & Saturdays from 7-11pm & Sundays from 7-10pm. There are two tour options: Option 1 includes a wagon ride, haunted trail, The Mausoleum & corn maze while Option 2 features all the attractions including the wagon ride, haunted trail, Panemonium, Swamp of Suffering & Dreadmoore Manor.
ENTERTAINMENT
Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories

This exhibition explores off-reservation boarding schools in its kaleidoscope of voices. Visitors will explore photographs, artwork, interviews, interactive timelines, & immersive environments, including classroom & dormitory settings. Objects such as a period barber chair & a young Seminole girl’s skirt, as well as reproduction elements poignantly illuminate first-person accounts.
VISUAL ART
Fulfillament #17

A storytelling event where five local community leaders & entrepreneurs will take the stage to tell their journey of how they found fulfillment through vocation - the inside story. Each storyteller will issue a challenge for the audience to do something to find fulfillment in their own lives. Storytellers: Yana Dee, Yana Dee Apparel; Matt Bullock, Tent Craft; Jonathan Timm, Musician; Anne Bonney, Speaker; & David Leith, Three Tree Tent. A $500 grant is awarded to an audience member with a good idea that needs some help to get it started. Tickets: $15 online or $18 at the door for in person; $10 for a live stream access during the event from your home.
Preschool Story Time

Suttons Bay Bingham District Library, Community Room. Participants will be asked to wear a mask if indoors. If outdoors a jacket & something to sit on is recommended.
EDUCATION
Conversations: Lori M. Lee, "Pahua and the Soul Stealer"

On this edition of Conversations, Lori M. Lee talks with host Dan Skinner about her novel, “Pahua and the Soul Stealer,” which features an 11-year-old Hmong girl. Lee describes herself as an avid reader, artist and unicorn aficionado who loves to write about magic, manipulation and family. She also writes a series of YA novels including Gates of Thread and Stone and Shamanborn.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Halloween-Themed Tours of Oakwood Cemetery

Meet at the main entrance of Oakwood Cemetery, directly across from the intersection of Fair St. & Eighth St., TC. The walking tour covers a distance of approximately 1.5 miles on uneven surfaces & lasts about 90 minutes. No reservations are required; however, participants are required to sign a liability waiver, so please arrive 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled tour to sign in.
LIFESTYLE
Coffee @ Ten with Charles Mintz

Join in-person or online. The subject of the “Great American Dream” is explored through photographer Charles Mintz’s series, “Lustron Stories.” Lustron Corporation manufactured porcelain-baked, enamel-coated, all-steel houses between 1948-1950 in Columbus, Ohio. The kit homes were shipped-to-site & assembled by local contractors. Many of the homes are still in use today. This project set out to discover who lives in these homes now.
FOOD & DRINKS
