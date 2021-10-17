The Art of Lori Sikkema

A storytelling event where five local community leaders & entrepreneurs will take the stage to tell their journey of how they found fulfillment through vocation - the inside story. Each storyteller will issue a challenge for the audience to do something to find fulfillment in their own lives. Storytellers: Yana Dee, Yana Dee Apparel; Matt Bullock, Tent Craft; Jonathan Timm, Musician; Anne Bonney, Speaker; & David Leith, Three Tree Tent. A $500 grant is awarded to an audience member with a good idea that needs some help to get it started. Tickets: $15 online or $18 at the door for in person; $10 for a live stream access during the event from your home.

