The Annual Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office Dawkins Trail Ride will be taking place on Saturday, Oct 30. The ride is sponsored by Johnson Co Sheriff Doug Saylor and the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Rockhouse Fire and Rescue, the West Van Lear Vol. Fire Department and Kentucky State Parks. This event will allow drivers and riders on “side by sides” or “golf carts” (No 4-wheelers allowed due to state regulations) to experience and enjoy the beauty of the Dawkins Trail. There is a limit of 30 vehicles per group for this event, but there will be two rides. One group in the morning (9 AM) and one in the afternoon (12:30 PM). Priority will be given to persons over the age of 60, physically disabled, veterans, health care workers or first responders. Groups will travel at a speed no more than 20 mph maximum. Pre-registration and selection are required and there will be no on-site registration. Registration forms are due by Friday, Oct 29th or when both groups have filled. For more information and/or to get a registration form, contact Sheriff Doug Saylor or Deputy Tim Clark at the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office (606-789-3411), Rockhouse Fire Chief John Thompson, West Van Lear Fire Chief Ronnie “ Smoke “ Robinson, or email jcsounit11@gmail.com.

WEST VAN LEAR, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO