Lifestyle

Only In West Virginia

Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Hidden Trails Stables In West Virginia

Lost River State Park is an out-of-the-way state park tucked away in Mathias, West Virginia. If you’ve visited this park, you know what a hidden treasure it is. Even if you haven’t, you may have heard tell of it – this is the state park with the Cranny Crow Overlook, a remote observation shelter from which you can see five counties and two states. It also has 26 vacation cabin rentals, miles of hiking trails, and thousands of acres of beautiful mountain terrain.
MATHIAS, WV
Only In Wisconsin

Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Wild 3L Ranch In Wisconsin

To find some of the best fall colors in Wisconsin, climb onto a horse. Why take a fall color drive when you can take a fall color ride! A Wisconsin outfitter has a horse waiting for you that will carry you through some spectacular fall scenery. An autumnal experience like no other is waiting for you at Wild 3L Ranch. Here’s what you need to know about the fall horseback ride at Wild 3L Ranch:
WISCONSIN STATE
Kokomo Perspective

Trail of Scarecrows

Greentown Public Library has decorated The Comet Trail with scarecrows and is asking the public to vote on their favorites. Ballots can be purchased at the library for one dollar. The scarecrow that recieves the most votes will be awarded $100, with second place receiving $75 and third place $50. You can visit the Trail of Scarecrows, located alongside Eastern High School, until Oct. 25.
GREENTOWN, IN
WSAW

Granite Peak fall chairlift rides to end for the season Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A favorite ‘must do’ fall event, the fall color chairlift rides at Granite Peak, are nearing their final days for the season. The fall color chairlift rides began Sept. 10. The ride takes 15 minutes round trip. Rides are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 17. Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WAUSAU, WI
#Norte#Athletics#Timber#Mountain#Bikers#Tc Athletics Free Open#K 25k
springvillejournal.com

Inaugural East Aurora to Ellicottville bike ride raises $50,000 for Rail Trail

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail hosted its first annual charity bike ride from East Aurora to Ellicottville. The EA2EVL Fondo, presented by West Herr, netted $50,000 that will be used to continue to build, enhance and maintain the 27-mile rail trail that runs along the former Buffalo & Pittsburgh rail line from Orchard Park to Ashford.
EAST AURORA, NY
WBAY Green Bay

Cyclist rides the "Organ Trail" for kidney donor awareness

Sarah Thomsen has details from the criminal complaint and search warrant. Marilyn Drake, a prolific crafter, wants no child going cold this winter. The community rallied to raise thousands for Afghan and Haitian refugees. Rake your storm drains. Updated: 3 hours ago. Annie Krall explains how that extra step provides...
SPORTS
Reading Eagle

Bike rides bring attention to the WYOways trail

Deb White and her husband, Thomas, used to love riding their bikes together, but when he passed away almost four years ago, Deb couldn’t bear the thought of riding without him. So she put her hybrid bicycle in her basement where it continued to gather cobwebs, she said. But when...
WEST READING, PA
guttenbergpress.com

Horse enthusiasts enjoy Whistlin’ Bit Saddle Club’s annual trail ride

Tina Nieland, the secretary/treasurer of the Whistlin’ Bit Saddle Club, said the rides are meant to “promote horsemanship, trail riding and serve as a yearly social event to bring people together. It gets you out in the beautiful countryside.” (Submitted photos)
SPORTS
boothbayregister.com

Last 2020 Ride the Rails to Hike the Trails event Oct. 30

Something exciting is rumbling down the tracks at Trout Brook Preserve! There are now two ways to enjoy the wooded hillsides of Trout Brook Preserve and surrounding Alna, by rail or by trail. Since 2020, the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway has partnered with Midcoast Conservancy to offer "Ride the Rails to Hike the Trails" events. Passengers enjoy a scenic 30-minute train ride from Alna Station to Top of the Mountain, then continue down the tracks by foot to Trout Brook Preserve's trails for a guided naturalist hike before catching the train back to the station. Summer of 2021 brought exciting plans for WW&F Railway to extend the rail line through Trout Brook Preserve and build a station where the historic narrow gauge railway intersects Route 218. Stephen Piwowarski of WW&F Railway notes "Next year we look forward to the opening of station facilities at Trout Brook and the additional programming opportunities that it will present for both organizations."
WISCASSET, ME
Only In Iowa

Take A Fall Trail Ride On Horseback At Cedar Valley Stables In Iowa

Looking for multiple ways to enjoy fall? Crunching leaves in the park, getting a view of a golden river valley, and driving scenic routes are things that make memories and bring beauty to life in this magical, colorful season. If you also want to add a bit of adventure and test your balance, try introducing horseback riding to your fall fun!
IOWA STATE
conwaydailysun.com

Wheel Family Fun: Riding the Cotton Valley Rail Trail

I’ve been looking for something different to ride. When a friend told me how much he and his wife liked riding the 12 mile Cotton Valley Rail Trail from Wakefield to Wolfeboro, I put it on my list to try. Monday, I decided to go for it. The drive from...
LIFESTYLE
traverseticker.com

15th Annual Founders Peak2Peak Mountain Bike Classic

$25-$85 The race starts & finishes near the base of the front-side slopes. Riders journey through hardwood & pine forests along rambling two-tracks & a flowing single-track on a course that is fast & challenging, but not so difficult that racers new to the sport won't have a great time. There is also a Tour de Tykes for ages 7-12 or 6 & under.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
traverseticker.com

Screams In the Dark

$7-$17 Runs Oct. 1-30 on Fridays & Saturdays from 7-11pm & Sundays from 7-10pm. There are two tour options: Option 1 includes a wagon ride, haunted trail, The Mausoleum & corn maze while Option 2 features all the attractions including the wagon ride, haunted trail, Panemonium, Swamp of Suffering & Dreadmoore Manor.
LIFESTYLE
wsipfm.com

Annual Dawkins Trail Ride Information

The Annual Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office Dawkins Trail Ride will be taking place on Saturday, Oct 30. The ride is sponsored by Johnson Co Sheriff Doug Saylor and the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Rockhouse Fire and Rescue, the West Van Lear Vol. Fire Department and Kentucky State Parks. This event will allow drivers and riders on “side by sides” or “golf carts” (No 4-wheelers allowed due to state regulations) to experience and enjoy the beauty of the Dawkins Trail. There is a limit of 30 vehicles per group for this event, but there will be two rides. One group in the morning (9 AM) and one in the afternoon (12:30 PM). Priority will be given to persons over the age of 60, physically disabled, veterans, health care workers or first responders. Groups will travel at a speed no more than 20 mph maximum. Pre-registration and selection are required and there will be no on-site registration. Registration forms are due by Friday, Oct 29th or when both groups have filled. For more information and/or to get a registration form, contact Sheriff Doug Saylor or Deputy Tim Clark at the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office (606-789-3411), Rockhouse Fire Chief John Thompson, West Van Lear Fire Chief Ronnie “ Smoke “ Robinson, or email jcsounit11@gmail.com.
WEST VAN LEAR, KY
SPY

Our Resident Cyclists Weigh in on the Most Essential Bike Commuter Gear

Commuting by bike is one of the most freeing experiences. Once you make the change, you’ll find it’s the best choice you’ll ever make concerning your daily routine. Feeling the air on your face and working up a sweat before a long day of work is so refreshing, and once you have the right commuter bike picked out, you’ll fall in love with your daily ride. Because while public transit passengers and car commuters probably associate their daily trip with traffic, delays and general frustration, riding a bike can actually make a commute fun. The ongoing pandemic disrupted our lives in...
SPORTS
traverseticker.com

The Hunt for the Reds of October

Held on weekdays in October. The Leelanau Peninsula hosts this event that allows consumers to indulge in many of the red wines available on the Leelanau Peninsula, along with taking in beautiful landscapes. Tickets are $35 & include a pour of selected red from each of the participating wineries. $5 of each ticket goes to the American Red Cross Association.
FOOD & DRINKS
107.5 Zoo FM

Determined and Intense Montana Bowhunter Goes Bobbing for Her Elk

What exciting, anxious moments there must have been for Montana elk hunter Kristie Barnard of Hinsdale. That bull was not going to float away or sink!. As is true of many hunters, there is reluctance to divulge exactly where they were when successful. That's okay, let's go with it and check out some of Kristie's account of an intense hunting story that we're sure she'll never forget:
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Only

Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback With Deadwood Outfitters In Idaho

When the fall colors have reached their peak in Idaho, you don’t want to sit inside and miss the incredible sight. While you can always hop in the car or go on a hike to view the fall foliage, why not enjoy the bright colors on horseback? Deadwood Outfitters, a backcountry lodge and outfitters camp near Cascade, Idaho, offers guided horseback trail rides through the gorgeous fall foliage. You will explore some of Idaho’s most mesmerizing backcountry during one of the most beautiful times of the year. So, grab your friends, saddle up, and let’s go!
IDAHO STATE

