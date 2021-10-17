Screams In the Dark

Celebrate Halloween the right way by spending a night in the ‘Scream’ house! 25 years after the slasher cult classic debuted, fans can now spend a night in the iconic house through Airbnb. But that’s not all! Upon arrival you will be virtually greeted by none other than the Sheriff Dewey Riley played by David Arquette! You’ll also be able to explore the house, watch a VHS marathon featuring all four films, talk to GhostFace over the phone, eat all your favorite 90’s snacks, and get a bunch of memorabilia!

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO