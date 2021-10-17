CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screams In the Dark

traverseticker.com
 7 days ago

$7-$17 Runs Oct. 1-30 on Fridays & Saturdays from 7-11pm & Sundays from...

www.traverseticker.com

traverseticker.com

Fall For Leelanau

Oct. 18-24. Immerse yourselves in autumnal Leelanau through various Leelanau Conservancy events all week. Today includes Autumn Olive Removal Work Bee at DeYoung Natural Area. Choose from two time slots: 10am-noon or 4-6pm. The parking & meeting spot will be in the open field (in front of a large barn) adjacent to the DeYoung Farmhouse.
wfxb.com

Spend a Night in the “Scream” House

Celebrate Halloween the right way by spending a night in the ‘Scream’ house! 25 years after the slasher cult classic debuted, fans can now spend a night in the iconic house through Airbnb. But that’s not all! Upon arrival you will be virtually greeted by none other than the Sheriff Dewey Riley played by David Arquette! You’ll also be able to explore the house, watch a VHS marathon featuring all four films, talk to GhostFace over the phone, eat all your favorite 90’s snacks, and get a bunch of memorabilia!
traverseticker.com

The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.
traverseticker.com

Coffee @ Ten with Charles Mintz

Join in-person or online. The subject of the “Great American Dream” is explored through photographer Charles Mintz’s series, “Lustron Stories.” Lustron Corporation manufactured porcelain-baked, enamel-coated, all-steel houses between 1948-1950 in Columbus, Ohio. The kit homes were shipped-to-site & assembled by local contractors. Many of the homes are still in use today. This project set out to discover who lives in these homes now.
traverseticker.com

Halloween-Themed Tours of Oakwood Cemetery

Meet at the main entrance of Oakwood Cemetery, directly across from the intersection of Fair St. & Eighth St., TC. The walking tour covers a distance of approximately 1.5 miles on uneven surfaces & lasts about 90 minutes. No reservations are required; however, participants are required to sign a liability waiver, so please arrive 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled tour to sign in.
traverseticker.com

The Hunt for the Reds of October

Held on weekdays in October. The Leelanau Peninsula hosts this event that allows consumers to indulge in many of the red wines available on the Leelanau Peninsula, along with taking in beautiful landscapes. Tickets are $35 & include a pour of selected red from each of the participating wineries. $5 of each ticket goes to the American Red Cross Association.
traverseticker.com

Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge

Regular admission rates apply. A cross-cultural art collaboration focusing on themes related to Migration & Intuition. Artist Ellie Harold was surprised by birds who “flew” onto her canvas after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. As intuitive messengers, they brought not only an entirely new way of painting, but comfort during confusing times. Later, as migration issues came to the fore, she felt birds were a metaphor for the universal human desire to move toward greater freedom & love. Following her intuition, Ellie met Mexican composer David Mendoza, creator of the soundtrack music, & German architect Wilfried Schley who designed the Refuge Space.
traverseticker.com

Halloween Happenings

“Make-a-Witch” workshop: Craft a paper witch to hang in your window or doorway. Best for grade 2 & up, but all ages are welcome.
traverseticker.com

KID'S Craft LAB: Shaving Cream Leaves

Add some color to a paper maple leaf or two. Shaving cream & watercolor paint create the swirly effect. Great sensory experience for the fingers & the eyes. Sign up when you reserve your attendance.
traverseticker.com

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
