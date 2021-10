PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With ten days until Halloween, one giant pumpkin in Pueblo is stealing the show. Musso Farms in Pueblo is usually known for its hot peppers, but now there's a new tradition on their farm "A friend of ours, Mick Hodges raises these and usually places every year at the Pumpkin weigh-offs and The post Giant pumpkin displayed at Musso Farms in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO