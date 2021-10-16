CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

McAvoy Contract // Goalie Situation // Daryl Reaugh – (Hour 1) – 10/16

985thesportshub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) Ryan Johnston, Judd Sirott and Bob Beers begin the show...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins, McAvoy Come To Terms On Massive Contract

The Boston Bruins and Charlie McAvoy’s ended the suspense and came to a deal on Friday that will keep the No. 1 defenseman in a B’s uniform for a long, long time. It will be the richest deal in Boston Bruins history as the B’s signed McAvoy to the maximum eight-year contract for $76 million, a contract that will pay him $9.5 million per season as first reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie. Here’s the breakdown of the deal over the eight years:
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Focus Turns To Adam Fox After McAvoy Contract

When a player approaches unrestricted free agency, there are many things for him to consider when it comes to where his hockey journey will continue. Market, team strength, coaching staff, and potential linemates are all considered, which sometimes leads to a (small) haircut or a (not as small) overpay in terms of overall salary. When a player is approaching restricted free agency, things are a bit different.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Daryl Reaugh
Person
Ryan Johnston
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Walker Buehler shares message after Dodgers get eliminated

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end on Saturday night with a loss in Game 6 of the NLCS, but Walker Buehler is not hanging his head over it. Buehler shared a positive message on Twitter after the Dodgers’ 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander said the team “did what we could.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#Citation
WGR550

Sabres waive Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres will wait until after practice on Monday to announce their final 23-man roster for the 2021-22 regular season. We got a little insight on Sunday when only Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waived by the 2 p.m. ET deadline. That means Cody Eakin and John Hayden have not been waived and have made the team.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Report: Sabres may be getting closer to Jack Eichel trade

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – For about a week now, Jack Eichel’s new agent Pat Brisson has been helping teams better understand his medical situation in the hopes that teams will be more willing to trade for the 24-year-old center. According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, it appears to...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
Reuters

Connor McDavid’s hat trick powers Oilers past Flames

EditorsNote: 10th graf, last sentence changes for correction. Connor McDavid notched a hat trick, and Jesse Puljujarvi collected a goal and two assists to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Derek Ryan also scored in the win and goaltender Mike Smith...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Ted Johnson In-Studio // Patriots Defense // Crying Dan Campbell – 10/12 (Hour 2)

(00:00) 3x Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson joins Toucher & Rich in-studio shares his takeaways of the Patriots and their ugly 25-22 win over the Houston Texans. (13:03) Steve Belichick and the struggling Patriots defense. (26:23) Ted reacts to Lions coach Dan Campbell in tears after losing to the Vikings.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy