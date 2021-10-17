Dave Doeren discusses Pack's dominant road win over BC

For all of the talk about how NC State would wreck the Coastal Division in a hypothetical scenario in which it were in it, Dave Doeren has never beaten Miami. A Miami team that has hardly been the Miami of old since he was hired in 2013. Doeren has gotten over a number of hurdles in the last few years: winning games it looked like NC State would never have won a few years ago (see: Clemson in 2021, Wake Forest in 2020) and beating that elusive ranked team. To be fair to Doeren and NC State, they don't often get a shot at the Hurricanes. And it's not like they are blown out by Miami, ever — the series history is far livelier than one would think, including Devin Hester's 2004 return of the opening kickoff for a touchdown on the first (and only) time College GameDay was in Raleigh. And then there's my personal favorite, the Kirby Smart game. One completion, one touchdown. Smart was 1 of 14 passing for 84 yards and three interceptions, and NC State had to go to overtime to win that one. Tom O'Brien was still the coach then.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO