Dave Doeren discusses Pack's dominant road win over BC

By Alec Sawyer
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTNUT HILL, MASS. -- The No. 22 NC State Wolfpack had a commanding win on the road Saturday night, beating Boston College 33-7 behind an imposing second-half performance. The Pack took a 10-7 lead into halftime but came out of the break firing on all cylinders, as the defense shut down...

NC State HC Dave Doeren talks Boston College

NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media on Monday and fielded questions about his team's Week 7 matchup with Boston College. Doeren had led NC State to a 4-1 record and a No. 22 ranking in the AP Top 25 so far this season. NC State lost to Mississippi State in Week 2, but rebounded to defeat Clemson at home and entered the poll after it ended the Tigers' winning streak against unranked opponents.
Dave Doeren breaks down BC win, previews Miami and more

It’s another road game week for the No. 18 NC State football team, as the Pack will head to Miami this weekend coming off a commanding 33-7 win at Boston College. The Pack beat the Eagles handily thanks to a phenomenal second half, as NC State came out of the locker room and ran away with the game in all three phases to move to 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in ACC play.
Did NC State finally earn respect after its big win over BC? Dave Doeren hopes so

Put some respect on N.C. State’s name. That’s what the Wolfpack said without actually saying it during their 33-7 road win over Boston College. N.C. State pitched a shutout after the first quarter, perhaps their most dominating conference performance in years. The Wolfpack won its fourth straight game and first on the road this season.
Brownlow's GIFs: Beating Miami another hurdle Dave Doeren, NC State would like to clear

For all of the talk about how NC State would wreck the Coastal Division in a hypothetical scenario in which it were in it, Dave Doeren has never beaten Miami. A Miami team that has hardly been the Miami of old since he was hired in 2013. Doeren has gotten over a number of hurdles in the last few years: winning games it looked like NC State would never have won a few years ago (see: Clemson in 2021, Wake Forest in 2020) and beating that elusive ranked team. To be fair to Doeren and NC State, they don't often get a shot at the Hurricanes. And it's not like they are blown out by Miami, ever — the series history is far livelier than one would think, including Devin Hester's 2004 return of the opening kickoff for a touchdown on the first (and only) time College GameDay was in Raleigh. And then there's my personal favorite, the Kirby Smart game. One completion, one touchdown. Smart was 1 of 14 passing for 84 yards and three interceptions, and NC State had to go to overtime to win that one. Tom O'Brien was still the coach then.
College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 CFB Team’s “Dynasty Is Done”

We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
What Bret Bielema said following Illinois' shocking upset of Penn State

Both Illinois and No. 7 Penn State came into Saturday looking to make a statement on the defensive side of the ball. There was clear that the defenses would be the only reason that either team won as the game went into nine overtimes. At that point, it wouldn’t be which team’s offenses would get the edge, it would be which team’s defense would give up the deciding score.
