NBA

NBA rumors: Bucks waive Wenyen Gabriel

HoopsHype
 7 days ago

Jim Owczarski: The #Bucks have waived Wenyen Gabriel, Jalen Lecque, Javin DeLaurier and Tremont Waters. Keith Smith: The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Jalen Lecque to a training camp deal, a league source tells @spotrac. 2 weeks ago – via SportsNet New York....

hoopshype.com

fadeawayworld.net

5 Reasons Why The Milwaukee Bucks Are The Best Team In The NBA

The Milwaukee Bucks stomped through the 2021 playoffs, going 16-7 before winning the title. The national media gave Giannis and company their due credit for what seemed like a week, then the asterisks began to fly. We heard things like:. The Nets extended the Bucks to seven games in the...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA: Here's What Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis Tweeted On Thursday

The post from Portis said, "One day at a time! Stay Locked in!" Last season, the former Arkansas star averaged 11.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks who won the NBA title. There is no question that he was one of the most...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Thoughts on waiving big man Johnny O’Bryant

The Milwaukee Bucks started cutting down on their roster ahead of the 2021-22 regular season with the release of big man Johnny O’Bryant. The team made the announcement on social media, and some fans were certainly torn on the move. O’Bryant was never a star, but it was great to see him get a second chance with the team that drafted him all the way back in 2014. Things did not work out back then, and unfortunately, he suffered the same fate this time around. Following Milwaukee’s first three preseason games, the writing was already on the wall that O’Bryant would soon be out the door, considering his brief playing time and production.
NBA
RealGM

Bucks Waive Johnny O'Bryant, Sign Jemerrio Jones

The Milwaukee Bucks waived Johnny O'Bryant. The Bucks then signed Jemerrio Jones to replace O'Bryant on the roster. O'Bryant is attempting an NBA comeback after playing the last three years overseas. The 6-foot-9 forward has played in Israel, Russia, Serbia and Turkey over the past three seasons. Prior to that stretch, O'Bryant had played for Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets in the NBA.
NBA
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Bucks release Johnny O'Bryant

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Elijah Bryant and forward Johnny O’Bryant. Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks are signing C/F Johnny O'Bryant to a training camp deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. O'Bryant spent two of his four NBA seasons with the Bucks (2014-16) and is returning to compete for a roster spot.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

NBA pre-season: Antetokounmpo makes debut in Bucks win

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored eight points in 17 minutes in his preseason debut for the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, who had eight players score in double digits in a 130-110 victory against the Oklahoma Thunder on Sunday night. The Bucks are being careful with Antetokounmpo, who hyperextended...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 biggest observations from 2021 NBA preseason

And just like that, the Milwaukee Bucks have officially wrapped up their five-game stretch in the 2021 preseason. It was far from perfect as the Bucks managed to go a measly 1-4, but that was expected to some extent as they hardly rolled out their typical lineup. Instead, the defending champs used this time to play several of their younger players, test out some intriguing lineups, get the newcomers their first taste of game action in this new environment, and give the returning players a chance to get their legs back after the shortened offseason. Despite their sluggish record, it was still an overall successful preseason for the Bucks, which should have fans excited for the 2021-22 NBA season opener this coming Tuesday. Before that game tips off, here are the three biggest observations from Milwaukee’s five games in the 2021 preseason.
NBA
Dallas News

Mavericks defeat Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks to finish NBA preseason undefeated

Without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., the Mavericks toppled a full-strength Milwaukee Bucks team in a 114-103 win at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Friday evening. Hot shooting from Jalen Brunson, who finished with 17 points and five assists, helped the Mavericks complete an undefeated preseason. Without Doncic,...
NBA
theScore

NBA Power Rankings: Reigning champion Bucks start where they left off

The NBA Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's basketball editors. On the eve of the 2021-22 campaign, it's time to take one last look at where everybody stands following a busy offseason. 1. Milwaukee Bucks. After leading the league in net rating for two straight years, the...
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Bucks raise banner, battle Brooklyn in NBA opener

Five months ago, Kevin Durant's dramatic 3-pointer merely tied Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn. The Bucks went on to dominate overtime, survive Durant's dominance and beat the Brooklyn Nets. A little over a month later, Giannis Antetokounmpo helped them celebrate their first NBA title in 50 years.
NBA
WISN

Bucks fans ready for NBA champs to open new season

MILWAUKEE — As the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks prepare to open this 2021-22 season, Bucks announced Tuesday that for the first time, season tickets are sold out. The team has never been more popular, and there are great hopes for a repeat championship on opening night. "First time in 50...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Reactions to waiving Tremont Waters and three others

Following their preseason finale Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks were bound to begin cutting down on their roster. Sure enough, according to the NBA’s transaction log, the Bucks waived four players on Saturday, with Wenyen Gabriel, Jalen Lecque, Javin DeLaurier, and Tremont Waters all being let go. DeLaurier and Waters both played in the preseason with the Bucks, but it never seemed like either would be able to carve out a role to stick around. With DeLaurier, the Bucks clearly like what they saw with their frontcourt depth, which made him expendable. Waters was always viewed as a long-shot to make the roster as he was battling alongside Justin Robinson in the preseason as Milwaukee’s third-string point guard, and Robinson had the upper hand with a two-way contract.
NBA
UPI News

Nets-Bucks, Warriors-Lakers to tip off new NBA season

MIAMI, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets to tip off the 2021-22 NBA season Tuesday in Milwaukee. LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in Tuesday's nightcap. The reigning champion Bucks face the Nets at 7:30 p.m....
NBA
Las Cruces Sun-News

Bucks celebrate 2021 NBA championship, then handle Nets to open title defense

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up their rings for the 2021 NBA championship season on Tuesday and, even after the adrenaline of the celebration wore off, showed they are more than equipped to win the next one. In a matchup between two teams heavily favored to contend for the Eastern Conference...
NBA
CBS Miami

Miami Heat Hoping To Buck The Bucks In Thursday’s Season Opener

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Heat hit the court Thursday night in prime time for their season opener at the FTX Arena against the defending NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks. The last time these teams met, the Bucks swept the Heat out of the playoffs in a humbling first round exit. It prompted a host of offseason changes in which the Heat added three veteran players with championship experience.  Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Boston Celtics during a preseason game at FTX Arena on October 15, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The most notable, point...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Milwaukee Bucks: 4 bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the 2021-22 NBA season with utmost confidence after they got the job done and won the NBA title last July. Even though most analysts, TV heads, and betting odds are pegging the Brooklyn Nets or the Los Angeles Lakers as the top two favorites, Milwaukee is undoubtedly still among the top-tier contenders across the league.
NBA
CBS 58

Bucks begin season with ring ceremony, raising of NBA Championship banner

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bucks' home opener was one for the books. Fans packed the arena well ahead of tipoff. History was made this year, and Tuesday night, more history in the making. Milwaukee, for the first time in 50 years, got to raise an NBA Championship banner. The...
NBA
FanSided

Nets vs Bucks NBA live stream reddit for NBA Opening Night

The Brooklyn Nets face the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on NBA Opening Night. Here’s how to watch the NBA Reddit live stream on Tuesday. At long last, NBA Opening Night has arrived and will tip off with a marquee Eastern Conference showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. That means two of the league’s biggest stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant will be going toe-to-toe to help the 2021-22 season get underway.
NBA

