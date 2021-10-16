NBA rumors: Bucks waive Wenyen Gabriel

And just like that, the Milwaukee Bucks have officially wrapped up their five-game stretch in the 2021 preseason. It was far from perfect as the Bucks managed to go a measly 1-4, but that was expected to some extent as they hardly rolled out their typical lineup. Instead, the defending champs used this time to play several of their younger players, test out some intriguing lineups, get the newcomers their first taste of game action in this new environment, and give the returning players a chance to get their legs back after the shortened offseason. Despite their sluggish record, it was still an overall successful preseason for the Bucks, which should have fans excited for the 2021-22 NBA season opener this coming Tuesday. Before that game tips off, here are the three biggest observations from Milwaukee’s five games in the 2021 preseason.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO