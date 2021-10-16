NBA rumors: Bucks waive Wenyen Gabriel

Following their preseason finale Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks were bound to begin cutting down on their roster. Sure enough, according to the NBA’s transaction log, the Bucks waived four players on Saturday, with Wenyen Gabriel, Jalen Lecque, Javin DeLaurier, and Tremont Waters all being let go. DeLaurier and Waters both played in the preseason with the Bucks, but it never seemed like either would be able to carve out a role to stick around. With DeLaurier, the Bucks clearly like what they saw with their frontcourt depth, which made him expendable. Waters was always viewed as a long-shot to make the roster as he was battling alongside Justin Robinson in the preseason as Milwaukee’s third-string point guard, and Robinson had the upper hand with a two-way contract.
