Riley's game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers

The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
These three members of the Los Angeles Dodgers are more than likely not returning to the team in the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 season looking to defend their World Series championship. That is never an easy task, and that was evident with the historic season that the San Francisco Giants had in 2021. They may have defeated the Giants, but they ran into the red-hot Atlanta Braves.
The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ lack of depth has clearly been hurting them this postseason. However, nobody saw Max Muncy going down for October in the last game of the regular season, which really upended their plans. Then again, they clearly could’ve used a fourth outfielder instead of believing Zach McKinstry...
Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
The Dodgers were facing the worst-case scenario heading into the later innings of Game 3 on Tuesday. After a strong start thanks to a 2-run shot from Corey Seager in the 1st, Los Angeles fell apart with Walker Buehler on the mound. The Braves piled on 5 runs between the...
For all intents and purposes, it seems likely the Los Angeles Dodgers will retain Clayton Kershaw, their ace emeritus, for 2022 and beyond. Especially considering his elbow issues and the related complications, the safer option for Kershaw seems to be to continue the ongoing relationship with a franchise that values him rather than create a fresh start.
Every Los Angeles Dodgers fan can agree the consistent problem for this team in the postseason has been the offense. Their two losses against the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS featured zero runs. In this NLCS … do we even want to talk about it?. The offense is hitting...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
The Los Angeles Dodgers looked poised to be the team that would finally put up a bid for back-to-back World Series titles. The Dodgers looked the part before the season began. Their chances looked better than ever when they added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner via midseason trade. And after...
MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
The Astros avoided a headline-grabbing rematch and will enjoy home-field advantage in a World Series with a nostalgic flair. The Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Saturday to claim its first National League pennant since 1999. Los Angeles’ loss robbed baseball of a tantalizing rematch of the 2017 World Series, one Houston won in seven games after stealing signs at Minute Maid Park throughout the regular season.
Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
