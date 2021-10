Underwood volleyball opened the Western Iowa Conference tournament on Monday with a three-set sweep over AHSTW at Missouri Valley. The Eagles won, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19. "We had some good and bad runs, and seemed to get stuck at 20/21 every set, but found a way to pull it out in the end," Underwood head coach Elizabeth Stein said. "What I love about our team is the balance. If someone got in a rut for a couple plays, someone else would step up. Everyone contributed to big plays at different points throughout the night."

UNDERWOOD, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO