Sea Control 285 – Naval Mining and Undersea Warfare with David Strachan

By Jon Frerichs
cimsec.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Strachan joins our program to discuss the history of mine warfare, the continued development of the seabed, and the evolution of undersea and seabed warfare. 1....

cimsec.org

Comments / 1

Bay Net

Advanced Naval Technology Exercise Shines A Light On The Future Of Naval Aviation

Naval Air Force Atlantic Commander, Rear Adm. John F. Meier, parks a mechanized weapons skid developed by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division during its third annual Advanced Naval Technology Exercise at multiple sites throughout 2021. This year’s exercise demonstrated more than 20 emerging technologies focused on defense priorities like 5G, autonomy, and unmanned technologies and provided a glimpse at future flight lines for naval aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cimsec.org

A New Maritime Strategy, Part 2 — A Theory Of Victory?

In her recent CIMSEC post Congresswoman Elaine Luria called for the development of a new maritime strategy. Among its purposes would be the rationalization of Navy shipbuilding plans; linking force structure to the provisions of a strategy in a way similar to the relationship between the 1980s Maritime Strategy and its attendant 600 ship Navy. This is almost self-evidently a good idea, but there are difficult aspects to any such project, a key one being the role of a theory of victory in shaping it. Luria posits, quite reasonably, that what constitutes winning should be successful deterrence based on a clear capability to deny a fait accompli to any aggression by China, Russia, or other power. She uses a 2017 Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA) force structure study as an example of a fleet architecture that might fill the bill with some modifications.
MILITARY
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."
realcleardefense.com

Hybrid Warfare and Active Measures

Since Vladimir Putin’s inauguration as Russia’s president following the tumultuous tenure of Boris Yeltsin, Russia has implemented a coordinated policy of conventional espionage measures, cyber intrusions, and information operations targeting the United States. Validated on the multi-domain battlefields and computer networks of vulnerable Baltic neighbors, Russia’s active campaigns of intelligence and influence operations have caught the United States off-guard. Four successive U.S. presidential administrations have grappled with Russian aggression, but U.S. responses have consistently lacked cohesion, strategy and effectiveness in deterrence. Russia’s weaponization of social media and willingness to attack the foundations of American democracy have made the development of a coherent U.S. strategy a matter of urgent national importance. By examining the underlying doctrine of hybrid warfare, the specific tactics that Putin’s Russia is using against the United States and highlighting recent U.S. responses to Russian espionage and cyber influence campaigns, this paper identifies the potent tools and patterns of hybrid warfare strategy that collectively constitute a growing threat to U.S. national security. While hybrid warfare falls short of conventional military conflict in the metric of physical destruction, its deleterious effects on American security are undeniable and suggest the need for a long-term, comprehensive strategy from the United States.
MILITARY
AFP

US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology

The United States successfully tested hypersonic missile technology, a new weapons system which is already being deployed by China and Russia, the US Navy said Thursday. Wood said Russia also had hypersonic technology and while the United States had held back from developing a military capacity in this field, it now had no choice but to respond in kind.
MILITARY
USNI News

Report to Congress on Chinese Naval Modernization

The following is the Oct. 7, 2021, Congressional Research Service Report, China Naval Modernization: Implications for U.S. Navy Capabilities—Background and Issues for Congress. From the report. In an era of renewed great power competition, China’s military modernization effort, including its naval modernization effort, has become the top focus of U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
WNMT AM 650

Russia and China hold joint naval drills in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and China held joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan on Friday and practised how to operate together and destroy floating enemy mines with artillery fire, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. The war games are part of naval cooperation drills between the...
MILITARY
cimsec.org

The Financial Foundations of U.S. Hegemony: Rethinking Modern Monetary Theory, Part 2

Part One introduced readers to an idea, Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), which challenges many of the shibboleths of public finance, most notably the desirability of balanced budgets. In The Deficit Myth, author Stephanie Kelton described her conversion to MMT as a Copernican moment in which the scales suddenly fell from her eyes. She now understood that currency “issuers” have utterly different problems than currency “users.”
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia and China hold joint naval drills in Sea of Japan

Russia and China have continued to hold joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan after an alleged incident between Russian and US warships that took place on Friday (15 October). Russia said one of their warships prevented a US Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to...
MILITARY

