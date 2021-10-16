The Life of a Data Analyst

Current projects at work require more SQL skills, so I took the time to brush up my SQL knowledge using the HackerRank coding challenges platform. It took me a bit more than two weeks (on and off between work, workout, and taking the kid to day school, etc.) to finish all the 58 SQL challenges on the site, and I gained quite some insights from the journey (and having quite some fun doing that!). This article could be read by anyone who wants to get into the data science world or prepare for your next SQL interview using a coding site like HackerRank or LeetCode, Even if you still don’t have any prior SQL knowledge. I did put a bit of code in there to show you straightforward examples. Most of the tips are about making full use of these SQL challenges so you can benefit the most from them, rather than teaching you how to crack the problems. So don’t worry if you don’t know squash about SQL or coding. Please sit down, relax, and let’s do this.

