Warning: contains spoilers for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings… obviously. If you’ve seen Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, you’ll know it’s another thrilling Marvel Studios origin story for a character occupying his very own place in the ever-expanding MCU. And if you’ve not seen Shang-Chi? Well, you’ll want to exit this article, pronto – because below, we have director Destin Daniel Cretton and writer Dave Callaham delving deep into the film’s biggest secrets, surprises, and smackdowns, as heard on the Shang-Chi episode of the Empire Spoiler Special Podcast.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO