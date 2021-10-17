CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has the American flag been hijacked?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe term “hijack” means to take over and use something for a different purpose. Have we done such with our sacred American flag?. Growing up in the 1950s-60s, I was taught the American flag must be handled, displayed and destroyed when damaged, in a very specific procedure. I was always told...

The Oregonian

Readers respond: American flag represents all

I don’t understand how any American can look at the American flag and believe it is a political symbol (“Readers respond: Should Newberg target U.S. flag next?,” Oct. 3). This flag is not a symbol to targeted groups of people. It represents all Americans who live in this country regardless of race, color, religion, gender, etc. Displaying this flag in our schools should let all of our students know the freedoms and opportunities that exist in this country for all Americans.
POLITICS
Caught in Southie

Display an American Flag by Veterans Day Challenge

“Let’s stand together as Americans to show support for our Veterans!”. One Southie resident wants you to show your American pride and support of our veterans! Peggy Woods would like you to display an American flag on your home or business before Veterans Day – Thursday, November 11th. So let’s...
FESTIVAL
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

We need more American flags flying in our West Volusia towns

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. You know what’s missing in our town? A good dose of Old Glory flying. You don’t see too many flags flying around town, and with all the veterans...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
KICKS 105

Huntington Hoping to Line Their Streets with 1000 American Flags

I think the Huntington Red Devils should officially change their team colors to red, white and blue. Patriotism and love of country runs deep in this community. I've had the privilege and honor over the past 20+ years to be a part of the school's Veterans Day program, and I'm looking forward to being there again in just a few weeks.
HUNTINGTON, TX
pct.edu

American flags lowered in tribute to Gen. Powell

As a mark of respect upon the death of Gen. Colin L. Powell, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (1989-93) and U.S. secretary of state (2001-05), the White House has directed that United States flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday. “From his front-seat view of history, advising presidents and shaping our nation’s policies, Colin led with his personal commitment to the democratic values that make our country strong,” President Biden said. “Time and again, he put country before self, before party, before all else – in uniform and out – and it earned him the universal respect of the American people.” Powell died Monday at the age of 84 in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
newportvermontdailyexpress.com

Disabled American Veterans Donate Flags

CHARLESTON- The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 22 are donating 10 flags to area schools. On Thursday Ronald Lavoie and Harmon and Pauline Whitcomb presented a flag to the Charleston Elementary School. For more, see the Express on 10-15-21.
CHARLESTON, VT
Fox News

Will Cain: American freedoms have been smothered by entitlement

"Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain said America's "expectations of greatness" are being "systematically dismantled" by Joe Biden and the Left Monday. WILL CAIN: Playing the role of Judge Smailes today, though, is The Washington Post. In an op-ed, the Post says We've been "spoiled" and to "keep those expectations reasonable."
U.S. POLITICS
Seattle Times

Cheney’s consultants are given an ultimatum: Drop her, or be dropped

WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
Kansas Reflector

As Trump prepares to run again, Kansas Republicans should purge their party of authoritarian threat

Allow me to make some predictions: Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Donald Trump will earn the Republican nomination for president in 2024. If Donald Trump loses the popular vote, as he might, he will claim the contest was rigged and demand that state officials do whatever it takes to overturn the results. […] The post As Trump prepares to run again, Kansas Republicans should purge their party of authoritarian threat appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nickiswift.com

Pink Makes Her Feelings About Liz Cheney Clear

Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, is known for saying what's on her mind and doesn't care who it offends. For instance, in 2006 Pink wrote a song called "Dear Mr. President," painting a very unflattering picture about the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush. "I hope the president is proud of the fact that we live in a country where we can do things like that, where we can have dissent, talk, communicate and share our opinions," Pink said in a 2006 MTV interview.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Washington Republican describes in video how he has been locked out of office for failing to give proof of vaccination

A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

GOP Rep. Tried to Con Cabinet Officials Into Thinking He Was on Jan. 6 Committee

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who was denied a seat on the House’s Jan. 6 Select Committee, appears to be running his own investigation into what happened that day, and has even sent letters to Cabinet agencies requesting the same information being sent to the committee be shared with him. “You are receiving this letter because the House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the events of January 6th may have sent you a request for information,” Banks wrote to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a letter from September. “The House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy appointed me to serve as the Ranking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Black MAGA Man Complains His Sentence for Threats Is Racist

A Black man who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and then posted threats against Congress complained about a 14-month sentence for his crime, telling the judge it was “racism.” Troy Smocks, of Dallas, was not charged with entering the Capitol and rioting, but he made menacing comments about the lawmakers who upheld the election of Joe Biden. “Let’s hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” he wrote on Parler. When Smocks, who pleaded guilty, learned his sentence—which was shorter than the five years maximum he could have received—he was livid. “Your honor, this is racism,” he said, referencing a white rioter who got a lesser punishment and even invoking Martin Luther King Jr.
SOCIETY

