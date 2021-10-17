Has the American flag been hijacked?

As a mark of respect upon the death of Gen. Colin L. Powell, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (1989-93) and U.S. secretary of state (2001-05), the White House has directed that United States flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday. “From his front-seat view of history, advising presidents and shaping our nation’s policies, Colin led with his personal commitment to the democratic values that make our country strong,” President Biden said. “Time and again, he put country before self, before party, before all else – in uniform and out – and it earned him the universal respect of the American people.” Powell died Monday at the age of 84 in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland.

