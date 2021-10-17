Drovers Extend Win-Streak to Seven in Dominant Fashion

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) - The William & Mary football team will look to extend its winning streak to five games when it plays at Maine on Saturday at noon. In addition to its four-game winning streak, W&M owns a 4-1 record overall and is receiving votes in both national polls for the second consecutive week. Additionally, the Tribe's 2-0 record in league play marks the program's best start since 2004. W&M's offense continues to trend in a positive direction, as it is averaging 29.0 points per game during the four-game winning streak. Additionally, the Tribe ranks second in the CAA in rushing yards per game (176.0). Defensively, W&M ranks 13th nationally in sacks (16) and is allowing just 113.2 rushing yards per game – a figure that ranks third in the CAA. Additionally, the Tribe has generated at least one turnover in four consecutive games.

MAINE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO