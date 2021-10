LIGONIER — After playing to a 0-0 draw in the first half, it seemed like whichever team got the first goal in the second half would take home the Girls Sectional 20 hardware. NorthWood and DeKalb have been matched up in the Sectional 20 championship match for the past five years, ever since the IHSAA expanded from two to three classes in 2017. The Panthers won the matchups in 2017, 2018 and 2020, with the Barons taking home the title in 2019.

LIGONIER, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO