It looked so promising at the beginning. For about 10 minutes, the Seattle Sounders were on the front foot again, seemingly poised to continue a run of hot starts. While pressing and throwing numbers forward, the Sounders were able to create some good attacking opportunities and keep the Dynamo pinned back. While there were no gilt-edged chances, it only seemed like a matter of time before the Sounders would put one in the back of the net.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO