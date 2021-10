Looking for a fun-for-the-whole family activity this fall season? Hoping to get your heart pumping with some spooky activities?. Cumberland County and the surrounding region have you covered, with corn and hay mazes, wagon rides and pumpkin pickin’ that offer a great day on a farm for everyone. Then, after dark, find a venue that offers chills and thrills to get you in the Halloween spirit. Several haunted venues are also fundraisers for organizations in the community. Others are put on by people who love the Halloween season.

