Girls Cross Country finishes 3rd place at Aiken Invitational

STURGIS — This year’s 57th running of the annual Sturgis Kiwanis Cross-Country Invitational may well be remembered as the high point of the season for the Coldwater Girl’s Cross-Country team. Not always able to field a full team this season, the Lady Cardinals finally pulled together on Saturday to take home the Division Two Runner-up trophy.
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Lakers hosted the Midstate Conference Cross Country meet at the Lakeview Golf Course on Thursday. The Girls finished with a second-place finish, and the boys finished fourth. Isla Pender was the first runner in for the Laker girls, finishing in sixth place with a...
The Amherst Steele Boys had a great showing at the SWC Championships at LCCC on Saturday, October 16th. Both Avon Lake and Amherst scored 62 points, but Avon Lake got the win based upon tie-breaker rules. Sophomore Luke Bowlsby earned SWC MVP honors by capturing the win. His time of 16:58 on a muddy course was the best of the race among 56 runners. Sophomore Ty Perez was close behind with a second place finish, First Team All SWC Honors, and a time of 17:09.6. Sophomore Henry Issacs was next with a 9th place finish to earn 2nd Team All-SWC honors. His time was 18:25.2. Senior Captain, Sebastian Pecora was next with an 18th place finish and a time of 18:55.9. Senior Nick Glahn and Junior Rayna Zaid placed 32nd and 33rd with times of 19:19.8 and 19:21.4. Senior Ryan Szczepanik placed 37th with a time of 19:36.1.In the open race, the boys placed third out of 8 teams. Senior Captain, Zane DeMercurio led the pack with a second place finish out of 109 runners. Senior Dillon Jones was next with a 5th place finish and a time of 19:39. Freshman Jake Michalak had a great race to place 6th with a time of 19:40. Up next was Sophomore Joseph Miller with a 34th place finish and a time of 21:24.5. Sophomore Zeke DeMercurio was 48th with a time of 22:14.4, Junior Jeff Rangel was 54th with a time of 22:31.1, Freshman Landon Crosby was 68th with a time of 23.21.5 and Senior Seyveon Plaza fought through a hamstring injury to place 83rd with a time of 24:26.1. The boys will race again next Saturday at 2:15pm at LCCC in the OHSAA District Championships.
BELLEVILLE - Madison Strotheide overtook O'Fallon's Brittany Brown in the last 50 meters of the race to finish sixth individually, and it was her finish as the number three Edwardsville runner that made the difference as the Tigers won the girls Southwestern Conference cross country meet Thursday afternoon at Belleville West High.
Hannah Althar of West Hancock finished the course in sixteen place with a run of 28:55.75 and Autumn Peacock finished in 30:24.68 for 19th place. Beardstown took the girls team title with 23 points and South Fulton was second with 35 points. On the boys side Miles Sheppard won his...
The Tyler Legacy girls cross country team placed second in the District 10-6A meet on Friday to qualify for the Class 6A Region II meet. Trude Lamb finished as the district runner up with a time of 19:58.4 as Rockwall freshman Saylor Stevenson won the race with a time of 19:32.9.
The Dallastown girls’ cross country team finished off a perfect York-Adams League season on Wednesday. The Wildcats went 3-0 in a quad meet at Biglerville to wrap up a 20-0 regular season and a 6-0 Y-A Division I campaign. The Dallastown boys also went 3-0 at Biglerville to finish at...
Record 82-25-2 We headed up to Greenwood for a Sunday afternoon practice round in hopes of walking away with our second win of the postseason. We had a nice day, a nice dinner, & a good night’s sleep. Waking up, the weather was a bit chilly in the AM but blue skies were the order of the day. In other words perfect fall weather. Everyone was feeling well, but it was not meant to be. Everything we did well at region, limiting the 3 putts & other wasted shots around the greens, we struggled mightily in Greenwood.
The crystal was said to offer a protective boundary. Kirksville sophomore golfer Anna Jenkins bought that necklace a few weeks ago at the local farmer’s market. Teammate Maya McKiver bought a smaller nugget of the same crystal. Together, the minerals linked them and their teammates. So for good luck at the Class 2 state golf tournament this week, the Tigers kissed Jenkins’ crystal before they played.
Tough course/beautiful day…sand, hills and cooler temps! The girls had a great race today at Sandhills Research Center – a preview of where State will be held on November 11. No PRs today for Varsity but the girls had some great times in a tough race. Great practice as we...
“Swimming with good competition and the energy of a hometown crowd allowed our athletes to post a lot of best times after a tough week. I’m very happy with all the performances and I expect that to continue into the championship portion of the season.”
SIOUX FALLS — Powered by a fourth-place individual effort by sophomore Kinsey Evans, the Chamberlain girls cross country team placed second in Class A on Saturday afternoon at Yankton Trail Park. “Top four is amazing,” said Evans, who was aiming for a top-10 finish after taking second at the Region...
(Glendale, AZ) The Pima Community College men’s cross country team displayed a strong showing at the ACU Invitational on Saturday in Glendale. The Aztecs finished in second place in the team standings out of six teams with a score of 49 points. The host, Arizona Christian University took first with 24 points. The Aztecs beat out Mesa Community College, who took third with 81 points and Phoenix College, who placed fifth with 126.
JV Football has an away game at Lugoff-Elgin this Thursday (10/21). Kickoff is set for 7:00pm, and tickets will be sold at the gate for $6. There is a no re-entry policy and a clear bag policy. Masks are not required. For the JV game, only the home-side gates will be open. Fans will need to enter through the Lugoff-Elgin Middle School entrance for access to these gates.
Head Football Coach Dustin Curtis, his staff, and the Falcon Nation would like to congratulate the following players who have received honors for Week 8 of the 2021 season!. JV Offensive Player of the Week: Tracey Borden-Bryant. JV Defensive Player of the Week: Tyrien Lorick.
Comments / 0