The JV Hillmen football team closed out the year with a tough loss to Lancaster. The Hillmen were in a tight game for the majority of the way until the arrows pulled away in the second half. Logan Day had a touchdown on the ground while Keagan Taylor had a receiving touchdown thrown by Seth Wilson. The Hillmen finish 5-3 on the year. More importantly the team showed tremendous growth as football players and as men throughout the year, and have a lot to be proud of.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO