Bitcoin Privacy and Security w/ Nothingmuch

Privacy nowadays has become a myth in every sector as well as the gaming industry. Almost every single data of users’ are being collected for commercial use. Moreover, most of the free applications stay in business because of this. Apple has been vocal about this for some time now. But moving on, Apple has let its users opt out of personalized ads. Apart from that they also have many privacy features to help its users. And now, Google seems to be following that trend as well for its users worldwide. Google is rolling out data safety practices to protect the privacy and security of its users. Google announced this feature in one of their recently published blog on this issue.

INTERNET ・ 17 HOURS AGO