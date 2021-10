If love were to blossom like a flower, the walk would be slow and steady. For, that love has a way of unfolding in ways, that we would never have, imagined. Each budding has a way of opening up; all the while revealing what has yet to be revealed. Time and growth move hand-in-hand. What is even more auspicious is the aura and oasis, which unfolds into such a blossoming hue. Such blooming creates a painting-love’s own dynamic painting, in fact. Like a painter’s paintbrush, the strokes are steady and slow. One can’t help, but to feel some level of serenity and euphoria.

