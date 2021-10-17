CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedroza stops Henriquez, remains unbeaten

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a return fight against the only opponent who has reached the decision, unbeaten super bantam Rafael “El General” Pedroza (12-0, 11 KOs), from San Miguelito Panama,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
fightnews.com

Rolly vows to KO Tank in one

“Tank’s gonna knocked the f*** out. And, whoever believes otherwise can go f*** themselves.” That’s 26-year-old, undefeated rising boxing star Rolando Romero — aka Rolly — declaring that he will not only beat Gervonta Davis when they fight December 5 in Los Angeles, but Tank will get flatlined within 3 minutes!!!
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Late Results from Jalisco

Unbeaten lightweight Brian Barragan “Elegante” Rico (10-0, 8 KOs) kept his “O” by unanimously decisioning battle-tested veteran Gabino Cota (19-11-2, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Jalisco Arena in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. It was a good test for the 19-year-old Rico, who had no problems going the full ten round distance for the first time. Scores were 100-92, 100-92, 98-94.
COMBAT SPORTS

