Pedroza stops Henriquez, remains unbeaten

WASHINGTON, Pa. – The Westminster volleyball team swept Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) foe, Washington and Jefferson, on the road Thursday night. While Westminster (19-4, 11-0 PAC) was in the driver’s seat in the first set (16-10), the Titans proceeded to score nine straight points to win the set, sealed by an attack error by Washington and Jefferson (2-16, 2-9 PAC). During the second set with the score 10-5 in favor of Westminster, a kill from Titan junior Kaylee Sciubba (Tarentum, PA / Deer Lakes) began a 7-0 run. The Titans remained in control, winning the set 25-11. As the final set commenced, Westminster started off hot scoring eight consecutive points (8-0). Later on, in the third set (15-10) the Titans seized command by going on a 7-0 run making the score 22-10 and then completing the sweep by the score of 25-11.

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO