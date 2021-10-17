Mississippi State's Ruiz returns in loss to Alabama

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers scans the field after the snap looking for his receiver down field in the first quarter. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

STARKVILLE – Brandon Ruiz was back on the field for Mississippi State during Saturday’s 49-9 loss against Alabama after having been sidelined for MSU’s previous three games.

Ruiz was the only offense for the Bulldogs with his three-for-three performance. He made kicks from 44, 37 and 37 yards.

Ruiz had missed his only field goal attempt of the season — a 52-yard effort in the season-opener against Louisiana Tech.

Ruiz was 10-of-12 on field goals last season with a long of 43 yards.

He transferred to MSU last year after three years (2017-2019) at Arizona State. Ruiz missed the 2019 year due to injury, but in his first two seasons with Arizona State he was 37-of-49 kicking field goals.

“Anytime you can get points on the board, that’s a win,” linebacker Jett Johnson said. “That’s Credit to Brandon for coming back and doing a great job.”

Nolan McCord replaced Ruiz. The redshirt freshman was 4-for-7 since taking over for Ruiz during a Week 2 win against N.C. State.

McCord’s long was from 39 yards in a loss Memphis in Week 3.

Key Drive

Alabama, holding a 14-3 lead, went on a 16-play, 93-yard drive lasting nearly half the second quarter to extend its lead to 18.

The drive started with a controversial player where MSU linebacker Nathaniel Watson hit Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as Young appeared to be running out of bounds. Young was still in bounds, though, when hit.

The officials threw a flag for a late hit, much to the chagrin of MSU fans and Mike Leach. However, the flag was picked up. Alabama responded with a touchdown 15 plays later.

Key Number – 14

Mississippi State has lost 14 consecutive games against Alabama. The last win for the Bulldogs in the series came in 2007 during Nick Saban’s first season with the Crimson Tide.

Overall, Alabama is 84-18-3 against Mississippi State.

Next Game

Mississippi State visits Vanderbilt on Oct. 23.

Quotable

Mike Leach on quarterback Will Rogers: "Everybody tried extremely hard. He tried extremely hard to the point where he threw some balls out of character and forced them — trying to make too much happen and pressed. About the time he’s trying to make too much happen, some receiver is making too much happen and is not even where he’s supposed to be."

Bulldog Bites

Mississippi State has not scored a touchdown against Alabama since 2019.

Alabama’s longest winning streak against Mississippi State is 22 games (1958-1979).

This is the first time Will Rogers hasn’t thrown a touchdown since last year (Oct. 31) against Alabama. This was Rogers first three-interception game. He had three games with two interceptions last season (at Kentucky, at Alabama and vs Auburn).

Mississippi State allowed seven sacks for the first time since its loss at Tennessee in 2019.

Nathaniel Watson led Mississippi State with 16 tackles with a sack, a tackle for loss and five solo tackles. Fred Peters and Jett Johnson each recorded 10 tackles.

Mississippi State forced a turnover in seven-consecutive games heading into its matchup with Alabama. Saturday’s loss is the first time since losing to Auburn on Dec. 12, 2020.