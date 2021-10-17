Cheval Blanc Paris hotel review: first in

Film buffs worldwide saw their wildest dreams come true this past spring when French hospitality group MK2 Nation announced the grand opening of their unique hotel-movie theater hybrid, Hotel Paradiso. Located in Paris's hip 12th arrondissement, the hotel, named after the 1966 film of the same name, boasts 34 rooms and two suites, each doubling as its own private movie theater complete with a 10-foot wide screen, laser projector, and professional-level sound system. Better yet, each room includes built-in access to several streaming services, a library catalog of 2,500 digital titles, and even the opportunity to stream new releases from the public movie theater downstairs (the MK2 Nation) for guests booking the hotel's suites.
