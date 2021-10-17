CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cheval Blanc Paris hotel review: first in

By Kasia Dietz
cntraveller.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkip the sleepy districts that house so many of Paris’s plush hotels, and book a private perch with a bird’s eye view of the river and La Samaritaine as your fashion-forward neighbour. Hotel address: Cheval Blanc, 8 Quai du Louvre, 75001 Paris, France. Website: chevalblanc.com. Phone number: +33 01...

www.cntraveller.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Peninsula Paris Named #1 Hotel in Paris by Conde Nast Traveler Readers

The Peninsula Paris has been voted the #1 hotel in the City of Lights in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Reader's Choice Awards. The awards, which each year celebrate the best of luxury travel and hospitality around the world, have long been a benchmark of the highest distinction in the industry.
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Hyatt opens its first hotel in Florence

Hyatt has opened its first hotel in the city of Florence, with a property under its upmarket The Unbound Collection brand. The 62-room Il Tornabuoni Hotel, which takes its name from its location on the prestigious Via de Tornabuoni, is a former 13th century palace (the Palazzo Minerbetti), which once hosted the likes of the Grand Duke of Tuscany, Cosimo de Medici III. It is a short walk from Palazzo Strozzi, the Catherdral of Santa Maria del Fiore and the Uffizi Gallery.
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

Como Hotels and Resorts to open first French property

The Como Group has announced plans for its first property in France, located in Puligny-Montrachet in the country’s Burgundy region. The group has purchased Hotel Le Montrachet – which is housed within an 18th century property situated around a village square – and plans to transform the hotel in phases.
INDUSTRY
travelupdate.com

Review: Park South Hotel New York, JdV by Hyatt

I needed a hotel in New York City for a night near the Flatiron District to visit friends. At the time of my stay, World of Hyatt had a 25% back in points for World of Hyatt cardholders promotion for stays at a Joie de Vivre by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt or the Unbound Collection by Hyatt property. The Park South Hotel is a Category 5 Hyatt Property, costing 20,000 points a night. With the promotion, I got 5,000 points back just 2 weeks after I completed my stay, so the net cost was 15,000 World of Hyatt Points, similar to booking a Category 4 property.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
François Pinault
Person
Peter Marino
BoardingArea

Introduction: Birthday Hotel Hopping In Paris

Welcome to my next trip report series, which will cover our recent trip to Paris, including some flight and lounge reviews, along with three hotel reviews. This series will (hopefully) be especially interesting for luxury hotel enthusiasts. Why we traveled to Paris. Ford just turned 30, and we decided to...
LIFESTYLE
thetravelmagazine.net

Hotel Review: Strand Palace, London

Right bang in the heart of London, the impressive towering exterior of the Strand Palace Hotel stands proud amongst its glamorous surroundings, a striking landmark within a neighbourhood of striking landmarks. The Strand Palace is steeped in intriguing history, having been around since 1909 and going through a Madonna-esque amount...
FOOD & DRINKS
AFAR

6 Great New French Hotels Outside Paris

A Provençal castle—exclusively yours for $29,100 a night. Storybook castles, leafy country retreats in deep Provence, and contemporary palaces—France’s new hotels mix new and old. Paris has seen an influx of great new hotels recently, and plenty more have opened across France. These new stylish stays are in perfect sync...
LIFESTYLE
travelagewest.com

Hotel Review: Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

Getting drenched with a strange green liquid isn’t usually the highlight of a Mexico resort vacation, but at the new Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, it’s one of the biggest sources of smiles among guests. Sign Up for Our Monthly Mexico Newsletter. I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Louvre Museum#Parisian#Lvmh#Seine
tripsavvy.com

Inside the Paris Cinema Hotel Where Guests Don't Leave Their Rooms

Film buffs worldwide saw their wildest dreams come true this past spring when French hospitality group MK2 Nation announced the grand opening of their unique hotel-movie theater hybrid, Hotel Paradiso. Located in Paris's hip 12th arrondissement, the hotel, named after the 1966 film of the same name, boasts 34 rooms and two suites, each doubling as its own private movie theater complete with a 10-foot wide screen, laser projector, and professional-level sound system. Better yet, each room includes built-in access to several streaming services, a library catalog of 2,500 digital titles, and even the opportunity to stream new releases from the public movie theater downstairs (the MK2 Nation) for guests booking the hotel's suites.
LIFESTYLE
travelagewest.com

Hotel Review: Casa di Langa in Piedmont, Italy

I don’t know what surprised me more: the fact that I was holding a coveted white truffle in my hand, or that Bianca and Luna — the two Lagotto Romagnolo dogs leading the hunt — sniffed out a second white truffle only a few minutes later. Sign Up for Our...
LIFESTYLE
travelupdate.com

Hotel Review: AC Hotel by Marriott New York Downtown

I had 2 Marriott 35k Free Night Awards from my AMEX Marriott Bonvoy Card that were going to expire in November, so I thought they would be perfect to use during my stay in New York. Normally, this would make me able to book Category 5 properties during standard pricing, but since I was visiting New York on Labor Day Weekend, all properties were pricing out as peak pricing, which means I could only use my certificates at a Category 4. Currently, there are only two Category 4 properties in Manhattan, the AC Hotel New York Downtown and the Courtyard New York Downtown Manhattan/Financial District. As AC Hotels are more upscale than Courtyards, given that both properties were located very close to each other, I opted to try the AC Hotel.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

The Altair Hotel to open as first luxury hotel and desort in Bay Harbor

Nestled on the prestigious island of Bay Harbor on the edge of Biscayne Bay within walking distance to the pristine beaches of Bal Harbour lies The Altair Hotel, Miami Beach’s newest luxury hotel. Overlooking nearby golf courses and the Intracoastal Waterway, The Altair Hotel Bay Harbor offers an intimate hotel experience with resort-like amenities centrally located alongside Miami Modern architectural gems and a short walk to Bal Harbour Shops and within close distance to Aventura Mall, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Miami International Airport.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
BoardingArea

Exclusive first look inside Hotel ibis Mumbai Vikhroli

Accor’s ibis brand will launch its third hotel in Mumbai in October 2021. The Ibis Mumbai Vikhroli is the 20th ibis hotel in India and the 55th Accor to open its gates in India. The French hospitality group Accor, which operates luxury hotel brands such as Sofitel and Raffles, has been expanding both in India’s premium and economy segments with brands such as Novotel and ibis.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Noble House Hotels & Resorts Unveils First Property In Mexico

Noble House Hotels & Resorts will unveil the grand opening of its property in Mexico, the $100 million Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa in Cabo San Lucas early next year. The nine-story property on Medano Beach is now accepting reservations, as its 187 guestrooms and 17 suites, lobby, rooftop bar and two infinity pools – which are set in a newly constructed tower – have opened.
TRAVEL
cntraveller.com

Carton House review, Maynooth, Ireland

Georgian grandeur gets a regal redux. Dripping with stately splendour, Carton House is one of Ireland’s grandest country estates surrounded by bucolic County Kildare countryside a short drive from the capital, Dublin. Recently reopened under the Fairmont marque, this important piece of Ireland’s architectural and social heritage has been given a new lease of life and guests get the run of its historic corridors. County Kildare is often overlooked by visitors, but it’s the best of both worlds: the city is nearby and all the activities of the sprawling estate are on your doorstep.
WORLD
waitsburgtimes.com

Book Reviews:The Little Paris Bookshop, The Paris Hours: A novel

The Litte Paris Bookshop by Nina George, translated by Simon Pare. Reviewed by Todd Vandenbark, MLS. Library Director, Columbia County Rural Library District, Dayton, WA. Floating on the banks of the Seine River in France is a barge where Monsieur Perdue has a bookshop. He considers himself as a "literary apothecary" and uses his intuitive sense of what a person needs to "prescribe" novels about the hardships of life. Perdue's gift has helped to mend broken hearts and wounded souls for his customers but it cannot help him heal for the disappearance of his one and only true love. She left behind a single letter that he has never opened.
DAYTON, WA
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice look flawless in at beautiful Greek wedding

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have attended the formal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina over the weekend. The two princesses looked gorgeous in their outfits, with Eugenie, who was accompanied by husband Jack Brooksbank, opting for a black dress from Peter Pilotto. The gown fastened at the waist and featured some gold button detailing. Eugenie accessorised with a Gabriela Hurst clutch bag, a pair of Mr. Boho sunglasses and some Carvela 'Lulu' heels.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Inside the 7-Year Quest to Build ‘Dream Symphony,’ the World’s Largest Sailboat

Size matters: If Dream Symphony is ever completed, it would dwarf the 289-foot Maltese Falcon, currently the world’s fourth-largest sailing yacht. When Dream Symphony was first announced in 2014, the yachting world was all aflutter. At 462 feet in length, it promised to be not only the largest yacht produced in Turkey, but the largest sailing yacht ever built (except for the sail-assisted motoryacht Sailing Yacht A, which is technically more motorsailer than sailboat). Even more incredible is that Dream Symphony was to be constructed entirely out of wood. The use of epoxy laminated iroko (African teak) forms an integral part of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy