Cheval Blanc Paris hotel review: first in

I had 2 Marriott 35k Free Night Awards from my AMEX Marriott Bonvoy Card that were going to expire in November, so I thought they would be perfect to use during my stay in New York. Normally, this would make me able to book Category 5 properties during standard pricing, but since I was visiting New York on Labor Day Weekend, all properties were pricing out as peak pricing, which means I could only use my certificates at a Category 4. Currently, there are only two Category 4 properties in Manhattan, the AC Hotel New York Downtown and the Courtyard New York Downtown Manhattan/Financial District. As AC Hotels are more upscale than Courtyards, given that both properties were located very close to each other, I opted to try the AC Hotel.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO