Princeton Photo Workshop: Vision Beyond Seeing with Don Komarechka

The Expert Academy Online Telethon is a free event that benefits the Delaware County Literacy Council. The Telethon will feature three experts with roots in Delaware County sharing their wisdom through exciting online workshops. Phil Rosenthal, creator of Everybody Loves Raymond and star of Somebody Feed Phil, will discuss writing for TV; Kathy Deitch, Shin Shin from the original Broadway cast of Wicked, will share tips on how to sing in full voice; and Alex Garfinkel, chef and owner of Balboa Catering, will demonstrate how to prepare tapas--small dishes from Spain. Brad Ingelsby, creator of Mare of Easttown and Villanova alum, will make a guest appearance.
Comments / 0