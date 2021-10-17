CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton Photo Workshop: Vision Beyond Seeing with Don Komarechka

phillyfunguide.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSundays, October 17 - November 7, 11:00 am - 12:30 pm EST. Join acclaimed Macro Photographer,...

phillyfunguide.com

yourvalley.net

Meet the Artist: Sollars brings 'photo-synthesis' workshop to Canal Convergence

Meet Tempe artist Kendra Sollars, who leans on her championship-level synchronized swimming experience to illustrate body movements through water, ultimately creating works of art. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do...
TEMPE, AZ
oruoracle.com

Go beyond a single photo with slideshows

Slideshows are built by uploading multiple photos to a story. Follow the steps below to make a slideshow that goes with any story. When adding/editing a story, click on the Add Media button above the main story box. In the window that opens, click on Upload Files and upload from your computer all of the images you are interested in adding to the slideshow. (Do not click Create Gallery.)
PHOTOGRAPHY
phillyfunguide.com

Happy Little Hollow Forms Workshop

In this day long workshop, students will learn how to construct a variety of metal hollow forms. This is an intermediate class, meant to expand on students’ soldering knowledge, while advancing their skills. Students will be able to make complex, 3-dimensional wearables, or small sculptural forms out of copper or...
DESIGN
Colchester Sun

GALLERY: 11 reader photos of fall in Essex and beyond

Vermont recently experienced peak foliage, and Reporter readers captured nature’s autumn wardrobe in all its beauty. The reds, oranges and golds were out in full force from the tops of local mountains to our very own Essex backyards. This time of year, the landscapes we see everyday stop us in our tracks, take our breath and remind us of how lucky we are to live here.
ESSEX, VT
phillyfunguide.com

JAN MAARTEN VOSKUIL | Around the Void

Pentimenti Gallery welcomes the holiday season with a solo exhibition by Jan Maarten Voskuil. This is the artist’s first solo exhibition at Pentimenti Gallery. Jan Maarten Voskuil expertly calculates and constructs mathematically precise canvas stretchers, over which canvas curves and dances in seemingly impossible paraboloids. The painted surfaces of the forms are as luxurious as they are minimal.
VISUAL ART
phillyfunguide.com

Afro-American Images 1971: The Vision of Percy Ricks

In February 1971, the newly formed Delaware organization, Aesthetic Dynamics, Inc., presented its first major undertaking: the exhibition of over 130 works of art—drawings, prints, photographs, paintings, and sculpture—by 66 African American artists. Numerous factors led to artist Percy Ricks’ founding of Aesthetic Dynamics and their ambitious inaugural exhibition, most...
WILMINGTON, DE
Indy100

‘Anti-Karen’ coffee shop gets bombarded by complaints from actual Karens

The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Space.com

What if the universe had no beginning?

In the beginning, there was … well, maybe there was no beginning. Perhaps our universe has always existed — and a new theory of quantum gravity reveals how that could work. "Reality has so many things that most people would associate with sci-fi or even fantasy," said Bruno Bento, a...
ASTRONOMY
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
MPNnow

Exploring the new Canandaigua Vista Nature Preserve. See the photos

About this feature: "Sherwood in the Forest” features the trail treks of Rosie the redbone hound and her companion, Daily Messenger reporter Julie Sherwood. Just in time for fall foliage 2021, the Finger Lakes Land Trust formally opened its 90-acre Canandaigua Vista Nature Preserve. Rosie missed the Oct. 1 ribbon-cutting, but this past weekend she took me on the new, one-mile loop trail that crosses fields and forest and past the head of Barnes Gully — the deep gorge that flows to nearby Onanda Park, another one of our favorite haunts.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Scott Rochat: Rochat, Can You See? Beyond words

I wish I could say those words felt unfamiliar. She’s had a lot of practice. Since her teen years, my wife has put together a list of conditions that sounds more like a premed syllabus. Crohn’s disease. Multiple sclerosis. Ankylosing spondylitis. By now, if we ever hit a “Jeopardy!” category called “Autoimmunity,” we’re sure to clean up on the Daily Double.
MENTAL HEALTH
nbcboston.com

Photos: See Items From Target's New Lifestyle Collaboration With Lego

Target has partnered with Lego on a limited-edition lifestyle collection of brick-inspired gifts, apparel, accessories and home goods that launches just before Christmas, the companies announced. The "joyful, colorful" LEGO Collection x Target collaboration includes almost 300 items, according to the announcement, with prices from $1.50 to $120 and most...
LIFESTYLE
phillyfunguide.com

Expert Academy Telethon

The Expert Academy Online Telethon is a free event that benefits the Delaware County Literacy Council. The Telethon will feature three experts with roots in Delaware County sharing their wisdom through exciting online workshops. Phil Rosenthal, creator of Everybody Loves Raymond and star of Somebody Feed Phil, will discuss writing for TV; Kathy Deitch, Shin Shin from the original Broadway cast of Wicked, will share tips on how to sing in full voice; and Alex Garfinkel, chef and owner of Balboa Catering, will demonstrate how to prepare tapas--small dishes from Spain. Brad Ingelsby, creator of Mare of Easttown and Villanova alum, will make a guest appearance.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Caylee …

By Ted Grussing … Caylee is one of the most beautiful Collies I can ever remember seeing and so the other night whilst out on the deck with One, I took a number of portrait shots of her … not in the traditional sense as I used an EF 400mm prime lens on my new [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Caylee … appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
filmneweurope.com

See European projects in development selected for the Ji.hlava New Visions Forum 2021

The Forum will feature projects that include diverse genres and audiovisual formats – such as fiction films with documentary aspects, hybrid and experimental films, cinema expanded projects, virtual and augmented reality projects, and live documentaries. See their list here. The list of the recently announced eighteen U.S. documentary projects at...
ENTERTAINMENT
phillyfunguide.com

Star of the Day announces Fall Auditions

NOVEMBER CABARET -Auditions Tuesday, October 19, 2021 7-9:30PM. Star of the Day's cabaret series is back and we're looking for dynamic performers ages 15 and older for "All Together Now" a global event celebrating local theatre. Auditions, rehearsals, and performances will all be masked. Star of the Day is committed...
THEATER & DANCE

