All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s been a busy year for Marvel, as more and more beloved heroes make their transition from the comics to the MCU, and even more Marvel mainstays get their own stand-alone films. From “Black Widow” and Venom to ultra-successful Disney Plus series such as “WandaVision” and “Loki,” the franchise has gifted us all with even more iterations of our favorite superheroes in recent months...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO