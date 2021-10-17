CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Hammond airshow continues today

Hammond Daily Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvice from spectators at Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow on Saturday...

www.hammondstar.com

Hammond Daily Star

Airshow attracts estimated 60K

Airplanes flew through the clear blue sky above Hammond’s airport this weekend as, on the ground below, a sea of spectators clustered in groups of family and friends on blankets and in folding chairs. The 2021 Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow kicked off Friday night with the Twilight Show for event...
HAMMOND, LA
Hammond Daily Star

Scenes from Hammond High Homecoming

An exciting game, festive traditions and lovely weather made for a great Homecoming 2021 at Hammond High Magnet School on Friday night. Hammond attorney Doug Brown shares some photos.
HAMMOND, LA
Hammond Daily Star

Ki McKnight reigns as Hammond High Homecoming Queen

Hammond High Magnet School's 2021 Homecoming Queen is Ki McKnight, daughter of Deirdre McKnight. She is an active IB student of the track team and Sports Medicine Club. She is vice president of the Math Club and president of the Student Council. Her favorite subject is English, and she enjoys...
HAMMOND, LA
Hammond Daily Star

Ponchatoula hosts art, wine stroll

Participants agreed Saturday was a beautiful night for the Ponchatoula Art and Wine Stroll. Hosted by the Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce, the event was chaired by Annie Hidalgo and Kyla Broussard with assistance from Kim Melancon, the chamber’s new office manager. More than 20 businesses participated, and the event included...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Hammond Daily Star

SAFE reminds public of vigil at Cate

Candlelight will shine at Cate Square this evening as victims of domestic violence are remembered. The annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil, presented by Southeast Advocates for Family Empowerment during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, will begin at 6 p.m. SAFE invites people to bring a flower in memory of those lost.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Hammond Daily Star

Perfect weekend for Hammond airshow

Good morning! Planes are continuing to leave the Hammond airport today following the Sunday evening conclusion of the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow. The show is drawing praise from the crowds from near and far who attended over the weekend.
HAMMOND, LA
Hammond Daily Star

Hammond High Homecoming Court

Hammond High Magnet School's Homecoming Court includes the following students:. Seniors — Bailey Babin, Ryleigh Myers, Jillian Patterson, Ki McKnight, Raven Adams, Emily Lidikay. Juniors — Caniya Cyprian, Jadda Weber, Baily Vasquez. Sophomores — Mia Austin, Brianna Green, Janyah Hart. Freshmen — Piper Petrolia, D’Asia Jackson and Emmie Guidry. Hammond...
HAMMOND, LA

