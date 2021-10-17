Hammond airshow continues today

Airplanes flew through the clear blue sky above Hammond’s airport this weekend as, on the ground below, a sea of spectators clustered in groups of family and friends on blankets and in folding chairs. The 2021 Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow kicked off Friday night with the Twilight Show for event...
Hammond High Magnet School's 2021 Homecoming Queen is Ki McKnight, daughter of Deirdre McKnight. She is an active IB student of the track team and Sports Medicine Club. She is vice president of the Math Club and president of the Student Council. Her favorite subject is English, and she enjoys...
Participants agreed Saturday was a beautiful night for the Ponchatoula Art and Wine Stroll. Hosted by the Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce, the event was chaired by Annie Hidalgo and Kyla Broussard with assistance from Kim Melancon, the chamber’s new office manager. More than 20 businesses participated, and the event included...
Candlelight will shine at Cate Square this evening as victims of domestic violence are remembered. The annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil, presented by Southeast Advocates for Family Empowerment during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, will begin at 6 p.m. SAFE invites people to bring a flower in memory of those lost.
Good morning! Planes are continuing to leave the Hammond airport today following the Sunday evening conclusion of the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow. The show is drawing praise from the crowds from near and far who attended over the weekend.
