Taylor's blunder, other missed chances put LA in NLCS hole

LOS ANGELES — Chris Taylor had no idea the fans wanted a curtain call when he got back to the dugout after his third home run Thursday night. He never expected to be the kind of guy who got curtain calls at Dodger Stadium, especially not in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. He never expected to be the kind of guy who could hit three homers in a game, let alone a season-saving elimination game. So he was talking to Corey Seager in the dugout, oblivious to the cheers, when his teammates told him he needed to acknowledge them.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO