Taylor's blunder, other missed chances put LA in NLCS hole

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
On their road to a championship last season, the Dodgers constantly took advantage when chances arose. Their offense, a relentless machine with two outs, knocked in twice as many runs as any playoff team with runners in scoring position. This year, a ninth-inning rally sent them to the National League Championship Series, but the opportunistic offense was in the home dugout Saturday night in Atlanta.
Cody Bellinger produced a hit against an opposing left-handed pitcher only 12% of the time this season. But in the ninth inning on Saturday night, against the closer for a team that won its division, Bellinger came up with the line-drive single that would place the go-ahead run in scoring position. It seemed as if the Los Angeles Dodgers were meant to finally break through, as they had in two prior ninth innings already this postseason.
The Los Angeles Dodgers recovered from an early two-run deficit to top the Atlanta Braves 11-2 and stay alive in the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers have third baseman Chris Taylor to thank, as he ignited the offense with three home runs and six RBI in the Game 5 win as Los Angeles pulled the series to 3-2.
LOS ANGELES — Chris Taylor had no idea the fans wanted a curtain call when he got back to the dugout after his third home run Thursday night. He never expected to be the kind of guy who got curtain calls at Dodger Stadium, especially not in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. He never expected to be the kind of guy who could hit three homers in a game, let alone a season-saving elimination game. So he was talking to Corey Seager in the dugout, oblivious to the cheers, when his teammates told him he needed to acknowledge them.
LOS ANGELES — Chris Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers broke loose at the plate to beat Atlanta 11-2 on Thursday, cutting the Braves’ lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series. AJ Pollock had two home runs and four RBIs...
The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
These three members of the Los Angeles Dodgers are more than likely not returning to the team in the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 season looking to defend their World Series championship. That is never an easy task, and that was evident with the historic season that the San Francisco Giants had in 2021. They may have defeated the Giants, but they ran into the red-hot Atlanta Braves.
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some tough news about star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the second inning. After throwing over 40 pitches in less than two innings of work, an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season flared up again.
