Perron scores 2 goals, Blues hold on to beat Avs, 5-3

After tying the New Mexico Lobos on Friday, the Nevada Wolf Pack soccer team took on the San Diego State Aztecs, which saw the team come back to win this matchup 3-2. The game started off with the Aztecs coming out hot. The team would score two goals from one of their freshmen. Denise Castro scored her seventh goal in the season within the first 20 minutes, but wouldn’t be the last as she scored her eighth nine minutes later. That half was slow for the Pack, as they came out with four shots. Senior Kendal Stovall recorded one save.

NEVADA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO