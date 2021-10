GREEN BAY, Wis. – After playing on an 80-yard field for the first six weeks of the season, the Green Bay Packers’ defense finally made someone go the extra mile. The Packers entered the game having allowed opponents to score 15 touchdowns in 15 red-zone possessions. It was the worst performance by any team not only this season but over the last 40-plus seasons. On Sunday, Green Bay’s defense finally stiffened on those final 20 yards to the goal line. It got stops on all four of Washington’s trips into the red zone, a hugely important development in a 24-14 victory.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO