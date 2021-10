Standard Deep is an open-world survival game. It is still in development. Everything is subject to change. It is available as an early access game on steam. The game involved a plane crash that caused the player to attempt survival on his own. The only thing that matters to the player is his skills and what he can get in his environment. He must survive on the islands of the Pacific. He will be exposed to terrifying encounters above and below the endless environment. You will find an endless procedurally created world that is both above and below you. It’s never the same twice. There are many dangers in the ocean’s fauna, including sharks and whales. Download Stranded Deep for Free.

