Some programs in the Ithaca College Department of Computer Science are being renovated to offer more flexibility in course selection for students. The department is planning to merge its three minors — computer science, web development and game design — under a newly-designed computer science minor. Students under the new minor will be able to continue taking classes that were previously offered under the three minors. Additionally, students seeking more structure could follow a persona — a special concentration within the department. Game design and web development will be making appearances in the personas, along with software engineering, data and artificial intelligence and systems programming.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO