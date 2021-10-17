CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap | #ATXvMIN

By Minnesota United FC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a disappointing loss to Colorado last week, Minnesota United needed to bounce back against Austin FC. Returning international players gave the squad a lift and an early goal from Franco Fragapane ended up being the difference in a hard-fought 1-0 road win that solidified the team's playoff ambitions and gave...

Postgame Quotes | #ATXvMIN

“Huge. We talk about the level of performance that I thought, at times, we weren’t last week, certainly in the last half an hour. We were tonight. Really resolute. Defended like our lives depended on it which is what you have to do on the road. [Austin’s] last two games, they beat Salt Lake and the Galaxy. I think people look at the league table…I knew today was going to be a really tough game. We spoke about it before the game, be tough and difficult to beat, and I thought that’s what we were. A lot of great efforts. I thought Ozzie Alonso was incredible, for his age and the performance he did. I thought Tyler [Miller] came up with a couple of big saves. The one, I think it was after about four of five minutes, when [Cecilio] Dominguez is trying to lift it over him, he saved it. Obviously, goals change games and the way the game was going at that particular time, it would have been a long way back, I feel, had they scored in the first three or four minutes. It wasn’t to be. We got a little bit of luck that we haven’t had at times. They say that things even themselves out, well maybe we’ve got a little bit of a break for some of the stuff that’s gone against us this year.”
First Touches | #ATXvMIN

Minnesota United’s last game was a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field. Ethan Finlay and Juan Agudelo both made their 250th MLS appearance in the game against the Rapids. Finlay started the game and Agudelo came on in the 67th minute for Hunou. Brent Kallman made his...
#NFLKnights: Week 5 Recap

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Eleven Rutgers football players took the field during Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Rams) and Logan Ryan (New York Giants) led their respective teams in tackles, while Duron Harmon helped Atlanta to a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in London.
Training Quotes | #ATXvMIN

On moving past the tough result over the weekend…. “Well, we have to. There’s no feeling sorry for ourselves. We’ve got six huge games coming up, it’s like six cup finals. You look at, not only our fixture list, but everybody else’s, everybody seems to be playing each other right the way through. I said a few weeks ago, it’ll go down to the wire. That result probably gave a lot of teams around us a lot hope at the weekend. It was a prefect opportunity. We would have gone five points clear of the next team below the line. We’ve made it difficult for ourselves but we have to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and let’s go again. It’s in our own hands. We’re still in the playoff position but we certainly have made it more difficult for ourselves for sure.”
Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Philadelphia Union

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) On Saturday, the Loons secured three vital points at Q2 Stadium. Sixteen minutes in, Franco Fragapane snuck past Austin's defense to tap the ball in and score what ended up being the lone goal of the game. Additionally, Tyler Miller earned his 11th clean sheet of the season, tying Minnesota United's and breaking his own personal record. The Loons will need to maintain this positive energy and prepare for a quick turnaround for Wednesday at Allianz Field against the Philadelphia Union. In the Union’s most recent game on Saturday, they tied 2-2 against seventh place Montreal. Their game against the Loons will be their third straight on the road and they’ll will need to recover quickly if they want to take home three points on Wednesday. While the teams may not be in the same conference, with the regular season coming to a close, all points are crucial and the Loons will need to come in focused and ready to do what it takes to hold on to their playoff position and secure another win in Saint Paul.
Game Guide: MNUFC vs. LAFC

Broadcast: Bally Sports North Extra, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) Things may always be sunny in Philadelphia, but the Union experienced a rainy night in Saint Paul. MNUFC ended Philadelphia's six-game unbeaten streak with a come-from-behind 3-2 win. Goals from Adrien Hunou, Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane gave Minnesota United a vital three points in front of a loyal home crowd and pushed them up the table to sixth place. Next up, the Loons face LAFC at Allianz Field this Saturday. With the regular season winding down and LAFC just four points back of the Loons, the three points up for grabs are more important than ever. LAFC are fresh off of their own 3-2 win on Wednesday night over FC Dallas. However, Saturday's game will be the second in three days that LAFC will be playing on the road. If the Loons are to continue their current win streak, they will need to shut LAFC down early and make the most of their homefield advantage.
Sound of the Loons, Episode 161 – MustWinMustWinMustWin

Steve McPherson and Callum Williams record Sound of the Loons live after picking up an important six points in two games – first on the road against Austin FC on Saturday and following that up with a home win on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Union. Sound of the Loons is presented by Allina Health Orthopedics.
The Notebook: One Win Down, Four Games to Go

With an essential 1-0 win over Austin FC last weekend, Minnesota United pulled through and earned themselves three points on the road, keeping them above the playoff line. The Loons left the cold behind and flew south for their match against Austin and it only took 16 minutes for MNUFC to put one in the back of the net. Midfielder Emanuel Reynoso took a shot on goal that was knocked down by Brad Stuver. Hassani Dotson recovered the rebound and found a pass toward the far post, where Franco Fragapane secured the Loons win over Austin.
SOCCER

