Recap | #ATXvMIN

“Huge. We talk about the level of performance that I thought, at times, we weren’t last week, certainly in the last half an hour. We were tonight. Really resolute. Defended like our lives depended on it which is what you have to do on the road. [Austin’s] last two games, they beat Salt Lake and the Galaxy. I think people look at the league table…I knew today was going to be a really tough game. We spoke about it before the game, be tough and difficult to beat, and I thought that’s what we were. A lot of great efforts. I thought Ozzie Alonso was incredible, for his age and the performance he did. I thought Tyler [Miller] came up with a couple of big saves. The one, I think it was after about four of five minutes, when [Cecilio] Dominguez is trying to lift it over him, he saved it. Obviously, goals change games and the way the game was going at that particular time, it would have been a long way back, I feel, had they scored in the first three or four minutes. It wasn’t to be. We got a little bit of luck that we haven’t had at times. They say that things even themselves out, well maybe we’ve got a little bit of a break for some of the stuff that’s gone against us this year.”

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO