A wild win to begin season for Blues as Perron has 2 goals and they hold on late

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Q: Were the Blues hoping to see more from Klim Kostin during camp? What seems to be the problem?. A: The Blues hoped to see more from Kostin, yes. Not sure what the issue is, but Craig Berube's enthusiasm was below how he talked about Jake Neighbours and above how he talked about Logan Brown. Berube's description of what was missing from Kostin in camp was pretty wide-ranging — "gotta keep working on his game … important to learn to become a good pro … watch how our guys handle things" — which sounds like detail work, doing the little things. Kostin and Kyle Clifford were the only players who made the opening roster that we didn't get a chance to talk to during training camp, so it’s hard to put a finger on how he feels at the moment. But the Blues valued him enough that he made the opening-day roster and isn't starting the season in Springfield.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO