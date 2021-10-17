CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A wild win to begin season for Blues as Perron has 2 goals and they hold on late

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — They played eight preseason games, then waited around for eight days while the rest of the NHL played hockey games. So to say the St. Louis Blues were anxious to get going would be understatement. It was worth the wait. The Blues opened the 2021-22 season on the right...

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Q: Were the Blues hoping to see more from Klim Kostin during camp? What seems to be the problem?. A: The Blues hoped to see more from Kostin, yes. Not sure what the issue is, but Craig Berube's enthusiasm was below how he talked about Jake Neighbours and above how he talked about Logan Brown. Berube's description of what was missing from Kostin in camp was pretty wide-ranging — "gotta keep working on his game … important to learn to become a good pro … watch how our guys handle things" — which sounds like detail work, doing the little things. Kostin and Kyle Clifford were the only players who made the opening roster that we didn't get a chance to talk to during training camp, so it’s hard to put a finger on how he feels at the moment. But the Blues valued him enough that he made the opening-day roster and isn't starting the season in Springfield.
Blues withstand late Avalanche rally, win opener

DENVER -- David Perron scored two goals for the St. Louis Blues, who withstood a late rally by the Colorado Avalanche for a 5-3 win at Ball Arena on Saturday. "I've never taken so much heat (from teammates) for taking the time I needed to play today," said Perron, who had missed some practice time with an undisclosed ailment and was considered a game-time decision by coach Craig Berube. "I had to score one at least. "
NHL

