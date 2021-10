President Joe Biden faced a gauntlet of immigration questions during his CNN presidential town hall with Anderson Cooper. Law student Megan Crawford invoked Biden’s past criticism for former President Donald Trump’s treatment of illegal immigrants, and she asked “given that it’s nearly been a year into your [administration], why haven’t you been to the southern border of our country? And why did your stance on allowing immigrants suddenly revert to Trump-era policies?”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO