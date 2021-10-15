CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Senate approves $3 billion college campus construction bill

By KATE MCGEE The Texas Tribune
Bryan College Station Eagle
 10 days ago

The Texas Senate approved a bill Friday that would issue $3 billion in bonds to fund higher education construction programs hours after Gov. Greg Abbott appeared to clear the way for the issue to be passed in the final stretch of the Legislature’s third special session this year. The...

crossroadstoday.com

Governor Abbott announces National Semiconductor Centers Texas Task Force

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Oct. 22, Governor Greg Abbott announced the formation of the National Semiconductor Centers Texas Task Force. It will coordinate the development of a proposal to the U.S. Department of Commerce with the intention of making the Lone Star State the future site of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP). The Texas Task Force will unite semiconductor industry stakeholders from the private sector, community partners and higher education institutions to collaborate on the Texas initiative.
AUSTIN, TX
WSJM

Senate Approves LaSata Bills To Establish Border With Indiana

State Senator Kim LaSata’s legislation to formally establish a border between Michigan and Indiana has been approved by the state Senate. LaSata says her bills would establish a commission, to work with a counterpart in Indiana, to draw formal borders. She tells us the border between the two states has not been revisited since the early 1800s. She adds most of the wooden markers have not survived the years. The survey would not seek to make major boundary movements, but it could help to resolve some problems caused by confusion. For example, things like traffic crashes and crimes that have occurred in areas where the jurisdiction is unclear. LaSata says her bills would continue the efforts of the late state Senator Ron Jelinek, who also represented Southwest Michigan and introduced the original bills to resurvey and establish a clear border, although the state of Indiana did not join those efforts at the time, leaving them unfinished.
INDIANA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Legislature Earmarks Billions for Higher Education Construction Projects

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION — Generations of Texans are poised to benefit from action by the Texas Legislature Tuesday to fund $3.35 billion in specific capital projects for Texas higher education institutions.  Capital projects at universities of The Texas A&M University System would total $727.4 million under SB52. That is 22 percent of the total authorization. Separately, the Legislature appropriated $300 million in federal COVID relief funds to build a new state operations center in Austin for the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM,) one of eight state agencies overseen by The…
POLITICS
Dallas News

Texas lawmakers approve more than $3B for college projects across the state

Texas legislators reached an agreement early Tuesday morning to provide about $3.3 billion to help colleges and universities accommodate growth. The deal for capital projects in higher education across the state was reached in a swift whirlwind before lawmakers adjourned the Legislature’s third special session. The funding bill now heads...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Senate Passes Bill Targeting Trans Kids in School Sports

The Texas Senate voted Friday night to pass a bill restricting trans teens’ participation in school sports. House Bill 25, which will now be sent to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for signing, sets into law that children may not play on teams that align with their gender identity, but must rather correspond to the gender assigned to them at or near birth.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KLST/KSAN

Texas House Bill 25 advances to Senate

AUSTIN, Texas – House Bill 25, requiring public school students to compete in interscholastic athletic competitions based on biological sex, passed the House Floor with a 76-54 vote. Supporters of House Bill 25, also called “The Save Women’s Sports Bill,” released a statement saying: “Texans have spoken and the legislators have heard their constituents. The […]
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban bill headed to full Texas Senate

AUSTIN, Texas — After adding the issue to the third special session just three days ago, the Texas Senate is set to take up a bill concerning Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning Texas entities from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination from employees and customers. The bill passed the State Affairs...
AUSTIN, TX
Corsicana Daily Sun

Texas Senate approves new district maps

The Senate this week approved bills that would draw new lines for state Senate and United States congressional districts following the 2020 census. The constitution requires that new district maps are drawn in the first regular session after the decennial census, but delays due to the COVID pandemic, legal challenges, and other issues pushed back the release of this critical data by months.
